National Structures kicks-off five-year partnership with Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Structures, a specialized temporary structure, tenting, flooring, HVAC, power generation and mobile-kitchen deployment firm, has begun its five-year partnership with Barrett-Jackson to help build The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions in Scottsdale.



Recently, National Structures built an excess of 600,000 square-feet of tenting for the 2022 Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale. The event is now the most successful auction in Barrett-Jackson's 50-year history with auction sales exceeding $203.2 million.



"It's a huge honor to help build the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction," explains National Structures Vice President of Sales and Operations Rick Freeman. "The 2022 auction beat records with car auction sales, and we're excited to keep bringing an award-winning service to our partnership for years to come."



From large connecting structures hosting thousands of cars to small vendor tents throughout the site, National Structures helps to build an ambiance and immersive experience with tenting design that speaks to the soul of the collector car community.

About National Structures Events & Services:

National Structures designs, delivers and assembles tenting, temporary structures, flooring, HVAC, power generation and mobile-kitchen assets for events across the nation. Its specialized divisions include: Hospitality Experiences, Sports & Entertainment, Deployment Services and tent maintenance through Structure Depot. National Structures is part of The RK Group, a one- stop hospitality company with a 75-year legacy. Learn more at nationalstructures.com



About The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events, which include authentic automobilia auctions and the sale of private collections.



Welcoming over 500,000 attendees per year, Barrett-Jackson produces live collector car auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada and Houston, Texas where thousands of the most sought-after, unique and valuable automobiles cross the block in front of a global audience. With broadcast partner A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson features live television coverage of their events on FYI and The HISTORY Channel, as well as all the cars, all the time via their produced livestream on Barrett-Jackson.com. Barrett-Jackson also endorses a one-of-a-kind collector car insurance for collector vehicles and other valued belongings. For more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit www.barrett-jackson.com, or call 480-421-6694.

