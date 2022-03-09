James Avery Artisan Jewelry now open at the Shops at Chisholm Trail

KERRVILLE, Texas, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, announces the opening of its new store in Fort Worth at the Shops at Chisholm Trail. The new store is located at 9612 Ten Gallon Dr., Fort Worth, Texas 76123.

(PRNewsfoto/James Avery Artisan Jewelry) (PRNewswire)

"We're very excited to open our new store in the Shops at Chisholm Trail," says James Avery CEO John McCullough. "We hope this new location adds convenience for our existing Customers in the area and allows us the opportunity to introduce our designs to new Customers in this growing community."

The new store offers classic designs the company is known for, including keepsake charms, faith-based and elegant jewelry, as well as new seasonal and nature-inspired spring styles – all intended to capture the special moments of life. Starting today, guests are invited to register for gift card drawings. During the grand opening celebration Saturday, March 19, there will be drawings for 30 James Avery gift cards valued at $50, $100 or $500. Additionally, the first 100 guests will receive a gift with purchase.

Store Manager Crystal Hall and her team are ready to welcome customers to shop in the new store or use the Contactless, Curbside Pickup or Buy Online, Pickup in Store options at JamesAvery.com. Store hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed and crafted by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Comfort and Hondo, Texas using the finest materials sourced worldwide. We are a multi-channel retailer with over 100 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery.com, more over 220 Dillard's locations and Dillards.com. You can also find our designs at airport stores in Austin, Houston and Nashville, as well as select Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) locations.

About the Drawings – Odds of winning depend on total number of entries received. Thirty James Avery gift cards will be awarded: twenty-four $50 gift cards, three $100 gift cards, and three $500 gift cards. Entries accepted February 23 through March 5. Hourly drawings on March 5 between 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. during the Grand Opening Celebration at the Midland James Avery Artisan Jewelry store. No purchase necessary. Must be at least 13 years old to enter. Only one entry per person per day. Winners not eligible to win a subsequent gift card in the same promotion. Winners need not be present to win; however, if prize is not claimed within 14 days of drawing, prize will be awarded to an alternate winner. Associates and immediate family members not eligible for this gift promotion.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE James Avery Artisan Jewelry