DICK'S Sporting Goods Teams Up with Just Women's Sports for $150,000 Bracket Challenge Prize, Largest Ever for Women's College Basketball

NEW YORK and PITTSBURGH, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just Women's Sports (JWS), the leading multimedia platform exclusively dedicated to women's sports, is partnering with DICK'S Sporting Goods to award $150,000 to the winner of the 2022 Just Women's Sports x DICK'S Bracket Challenge, the largest first-place prize ever awarded in women's college basketball.

Starting today, fans can register to participate on the JWS website. On Sunday, March 13, fans can begin filling out their selections once tournament teams have been named. Brackets will close on Friday, March 18 at 12:00 p.m. EDT. In addition to the grand prize, $250 DICK'S gift cards will be awarded for second through eleventh place.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with DICK'S Sporting Goods for our first-ever Bracket Challenge," said Haley Rosen, Founder and CEO of Just Women's Sports. "It's been a massive year for women's college basketball, and, together with DICK'S, we're giving fans a competitive experience that matches the hype on the court with a chance to win record-setting money."

"We hope to generate record interest in the teams and the athletes with this promotion and can't wait to see how the brackets play out this year," said Melissa Christian, DICK'S Sporting Goods Vice President of Global Brand and Category Marketing. "We're fired up to partner with Just Women's Sports to create a special experience for women's basketball fans."

JWS Bracket Challenge Details

The 68-team bracket challenge will give fans an accessible and exciting destination with news and analysis to help make predictions and compete among friends. In addition, fans can follow an array of All-Star athletes on the JWS website as they try to walk away with a perfect bracket.

For complete contest rules, please visit https://justwomenssports.com/BracketChallengeRules

About Just Women's Sports Inc.

Just Women's Sports Inc. is a digital-first consumer media brand dedicated to 100% women's sports, 100% of the time. JWS brings fans everything they need to see and know in the world of women's sports across podcasts, social media and editorial content. Original programming includes The Just Women's Sports Podcast hosted by Kelley O'Hara, NETLIFE hosted by Dawn Staley, Snacks hosted by Lynn Williams and Sam Mewis, Off The Ball with Ali Riley, Pro-to-Pro with Danielle Kang and Tisha Alyn, Best Seat in the House , and Tea with A & Phee hosted by A'ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier.

Just Women's Sports is redefining women's sports coverage for the modern fan, with an approach predicated on access, consistency, and depth. After launching in 2020, JWS now generates 20 million impressions on a monthly basis. JWS closed a seed round of funding in Q2 '21 headlined by institutional investors Will Ventures, Thirty Five Ventures, DRIVE by DraftKings, Kleiner Perkins, Ovo Fund, and Supernode Global as well as athlete investors Arike Ogunbowale, Elena Delle Donne, Hilary Knight, Kelley O'Hara, Sam Mewis, and Kevin Durant.

Find Just Women's Sports online and on YouTube , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter and Facebook .

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming.

Driven by its belief that sports make people better, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com , investors.dicks.com , sportsmatter.org , dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

