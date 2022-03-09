Breakthrough Properties Launches "StudioLabs by Breakthrough" As Part of Its Rapidly Expanding Life Science Real Estate Portfolio New innovation platform offers flexible, curated private lab and office suites designed for hyper growth life science users

SAN DIEGO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakthrough Properties, a leading global developer and operator of Class A life sciences real estate backed by a joint venture of Tishman Speyer and Bellco Capital, today announced the launch of StudioLabs by Breakthrough, a turnkey, flexible lab and office solution designed exclusively for hyper growth life sciences companies.

Breakthrough has already fully leased all 28,000 square feet of its inaugural StudioLabs location, which will open this summer as part of a larger office-to-lab redevelopment at its recently acquired Torrey Plaza campus in San Diego. The three companies that have signed on to StudioLabs – Protego Biopharma, Velia, Inc. and Actio Biosciences – have collectively raised over $120 million in venture capital funding from blue-chip investors. Breakthrough is incorporating its StudioLabs concept throughout its growing pipeline of life sciences properties, which currently stretch from California to Europe.

StudioLabs' fully-furnished and curated private lab and office suites range in size from 4,000 to 15,000 rentable square feet and consist of dedicated offices and huddle rooms; fully-functional wet lab spaces with lab support rooms; lab utilities and starter lab equipment packages. Companies at StudioLabs benefit from an experienced operational team that understands the unique needs of life science innovation users.

Breakthrough offers StudioLabs companies the opportunity to customize the level and type of services to fit their evolving needs, and its modular suites allow companies to quickly scale and evolve with their science. StudioLabs also provides flexible, shorter-term leases that limit long-term liabilities for new and growth companies and enables them to expand their operations organically and seamlessly within Breakthrough's portfolio of modern life science developments.

"We have conceived, designed and programmed StudioLabs as a best-in-class life sciences environment where promising companies are able to conduct science on day one," said Breakthrough Properties EVP, Business Operations, Susie Harborth. "More than providing the highest quality labs and infrastructure, we provide companies with a dedicated on-site team with decades of experience creating and operating labs. Our mission is to handle the most operationally intensive aspects of the lab environment so that companies in our StudioLabs ecosystem have the freedom to focus solely on growth and discovery."

StudioLabs is a further expansion of Tishman Speyer's global network of flexible workspaces, which includes the brands Studio, Studio Private and Studio Gather. Tishman Speyer's 14 Studio locations worldwide feature private offices, conference rooms, enterprise solutions, inviting lounges designed to foster connectivity, semi-private areas for casual meetings, high tech support solutions and networking events.

"Tishman Speyer launched Studio in 2018 to serve as an unparalleled community for visionaries and business pioneers," said Tishman Speyer Senior Managing Director David Augarten. "We are thrilled to partner with Breakthrough in adapting and extending our network to support a new generation of innovators in the life sciences community."

Formed in 2019 as a joint venture between global real estate owner, developer and investor Tishman Speyer and biotechnology investment firm Bellco Capital, Breakthrough Properties is a life science real estate development company that leverages cross-sector collaboration to deliver environments that foster innovation and scientific breakthroughs. Breakthrough Properties' mission is to acquire, develop and operate the best life science properties in leading urban technology centers around the world and support scientific innovation across biotechnology, agriculture and nutrition. Breakthrough combines Tishman Speyer's decades of global real estate development experience with Bellco Capital's industry-making biotechnology entrepreneurship to reimagine environments where companies can create life-changing therapies for patients.

