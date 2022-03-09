1623 Farnam Welcomes Subspace

OMAHA, Neb., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1623 Farnam , a regional leader in network-neutral, edge interconnection and data center services, announces a new point of presence (PoP) with Subspace , an innovative, global, private network enabling users to optimize voice, video, gaming, and other real-time applications through intelligent routing systems.

(PRNewsfoto/1623 Farnam, LLC) (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to welcome Subspace into the 1623 Farnam ecosystem," states Todd Cushing , President of 1623 Farnam. "Allowing our customers access to this next-generation carrier as a peer both within our Meet-Me-Room and our IX adds to the wealth of opportunities to be found within the 1623 Farnam ecosystem."

"There are key network ecosystem requirements that we can get at 1623 Farnam that are not available at most data centers," said Ron Williams, COO at Subspace. "We look forward to providing 1623's customers with high-quality experiences. Real-time developers worldwide focus on creating the biggest and best apps, and we all know what it's like not to get the full experience of what was intended due to latency or network quality issues. We've cracked that code."

Williams describes Subspace as the "Waze of the internet," referencing the GPS navigation software that provides users with point-to-point driving directions. The company's PacketAccelerator allows applications to direct their digital traffic into the fastest available route, bypassing any potential latency-related or quality issues that lead to interruptions, providing real-time network performance demanded by video conferencing, collaboration, remote work, and gaming applications regardless of protocol. Additionally, the Subspace WebRTC CDN provides easy on-boarding of all WebRTC applications seeking the most stable network to connect anyone in the world with others.

With its new partnership with Subspace and key cloud platform providers such as Arelion Cloud Connect, Megaport, PacketFabric, and more, 1623 Farnam continues to catalyze hybrid cloud choices, offering customers robust options for migrating their workloads to the most optimal environments for unique business goals.

1623 Farnam's strategic location in the center of the U.S. in the growing tech hub of Omaha, Nebraska, makes it an attractive locale for organizations' cloud and data connectivity presence. This facility offers customers access to low power costs, and low-latency connections to other major metropolitan centers as well as protection against natural disasters.

Located near us-central1 and other hyperscaler facilities, 1623 Farnam is a natural gateway to major global cloud and content providers. 1623 Farnam delivers a place for low-latency direct connections to Google Cloud in the central United States.

About 1623 Farnam

1623 Farnam is the leading network interconnect point providing secure direct edge connectivity to fiber and wireless network providers, major cloud and CDN properties, content providers and Fortune 500 enterprises. We support mission-critical infrastructure and applications with the highest levels of availability, enabling maximum levels of application performance. As the regional leader in network-neutral, edge interconnection, 1623 Farnam offers access to 50 network companies which have local, regional, national and international reach. Located in the heart of the Midwest, 1623 Farnam services over five million eyeballs and multiple Fortune 500 companies in our region. Nebraska is the 15th fastest growing tech state and 20th fastest population growing state in the nation. We pride ourselves on consistently earning high customer satisfaction scores resulting in customer peace-of-mind.

For more information, please visit www.1623farnam.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 1623 Farnam, LLC