Peloton Achieves SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance, Demonstrating Commitment as a Safe and Secure Software Solution

CALGARY, AB, March 8, 2022 -- Peloton, the global leader in data management software solutions for the energy industry, announces it has achieved System and Organization Controls (SOC 1 and SOC 2) Type 2 compliance, a widely recognized auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Achieving this compliance demonstrates how Peloton safeguards customer data and maintains effective controls. The examination was performed by Armanino LLP.

"The journey to achieve SOC 1 and SOC 2 compliance is just one more way to show that we take strict measures to protect our customers' data," said Glen Gray, CEO of Peloton. "In this age of constant data dispersal, businesses need to have assurance that their data is safeguarded. This is why we have made it a priority to continue to invest in our security controls."

SOC 1 and SOC 2 reports provide valuable information that customers need to assess and address the risks associated with an outsourced service.

SOC 1 audited Peloton's controls relevant to a customer's financial reporting. The audit included Peloton's Well Data Lifecycle, Production Data Lifecycle and Land Data Management solutions.

SOC 2 audited Peloton's Platform controls relevant to the Trust Services Criteria: security and availability.

"For over 30 years, we have been committed to the safety and security of our Peloton Platform. This was just further validated when auditors confirmed our dedication to the continuous implementation and monitoring of appropriate technologies and procedures to protect security and availability of the service and customer data," said Gray.

For further information about Peloton's SOC compliance, or to request a copy of a report, contact your account representative or info@peloton.com.

