New York plumbing experts offer tips for Fix-A-Leak Week Homeowners looking to save money on water bills and avoid potential property damage can act on these top tips from Brooklyn's Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The week of March 14 marks the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Fix-A-Leak Week, and the professionals at Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, a family-owned home service company serving Brooklyn and Manhattan for more than a century, are offering tips for recognizing and repairing leaks in homes across the Empire State.

"As we turn the page to spring, it is vital that homeowners know signs of leaks and how to begin repairing them," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning. "This can cut down on the amount of water wasted per year, and it can also limit homes and appliances from incurring leak-induced damage that could lead to costly repairs."

Petri said to ensure a home is free of leaks that could inflate water bills and damage property if not recognized, homeowners should follow the advice below:

Check for toilet leaks – Place a couple of drops of food coloring into the tank and wait about 15 minutes. If color shows up in the bowl, then the flapper is probably bad or deteriorated. Most homeowners can replace the flapper themselves but can call a plumber if they are uncomfortable with making the repair. Clean the gutters – Most homeowners only think to do this once a year, but it should be done more often if the home is located under trees or if a storm has deposited debris. Clogged gutters can cause water to sit on the roof until it becomes too heavy and starts to leak through the home's ceiling. Check the roof - Monitor and replace loose or damaged shingles on the roof, as these can be a common cause for leaks from the top of the home. Hidden damage from leaks can spawn mold and cause wood rot in the ceilings and walls of the house. Push rain runoff away from the foundation – By using downspout extensions, homeowners can keep rainwater flowing away from the home. This keeps rainwater from infiltrating through foundation cracks and getting into the basement. Inspect the home for leaks – Check the home's plumbing lines frequently, look for any standing water on the floors or moisture on the walls and address any leaky faucets or toilets as soon as a drip or leak develops. Staying on top of minor drips can prevent them from becoming major leaks. Check irrigation systems – Homeowners should also perform a routine check of irrigation systems and hoses that may have grown icy or hardened through winter. Leaks can spring up from damages hoses and connectors.

Altogether, Americans waste 180 gallons of water per week or 9,400 gallons of water per year. But with these tips, leaks can be prevented and/or caught quickly.

"Leaks can happen anywhere at any time," Petri said. "It's important to stay aware and proactive, but if you see a problem, don't hesitate to contact a licensed professional. A quick reaction can save thousands of dollars in damage and costs to both your home and, if applicable, your appliances as well."

