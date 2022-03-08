Gogoro Unveils World's First Swappable Solid State Battery Prototype for Electric Vehicles

TAIPEI, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogoro® Inc., a global technology leader in battery swapping ecosystems that enable sustainable mobility solutions for cities, today announced the world's first solid-state lithium ceramic battery prototype for two-wheel battery swapping. Jointly developed by Gogoro and ProLogium Technology, a global leader in solid state battery technology, the new Gogoro solid state battery prototype integrates with Gogoro's existing vehicles and swapping network.

"Gogoro is unveiling the world's first solid state battery for two-wheel battery swapping because it's imperative we take advantage of the latest battery innovations to introduce a new era of electric transportation growth and adoption in our cities," said Horace Luke, founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of Gogoro. "We partnered with ProLogium Technologies, a global leader in solid state battery innovation, to jointly develop this new battery that delivers higher energy density for better range, improved stability and safety, and it is reverse compatible with all existing Gogoro-powered vehicles."

As a next generation of battery chemistry, solid-state lithium ceramic batteries are expected to replace traditional lithium-ion batteries and become the mainstream power source for electric vehicles and consumer electronics. Solid-state batteries provide higher energy density and deliver greater range for electric vehicles. Gogoro estimates that it's solid-state batteries will increase capacity of current 21700 lithium batteries by 140% or greater, from 1.7 kWh to 2.5 kWh.

"As leading global battery innovators, Gogoro and ProLogium have partnered to jointly design solid state battery prototypes that integrate with Gogoro's battery swapping network and two-wheel vehicles," said Vincent Yang, founder and CEO of ProLogium Technology. "Solid state battery technologies present a new phase in the future of electric vehicles, and we look forward to advancing this Gogoro prototype battery into a commercial offering in the future."

Gogoro Network

At the heart of Gogoro's ecosystem is the Gogoro Network, an open and interoperable battery swapping platform that was recognized in 2021 by Guidehouse Insights as the leading battery swapping company for lightweight urban vehicles in the world. Gogoro Network is a new generation of swappable battery refueling that is smart, scalable, and continually optimizing itself to be dynamic and versatile for people, communities, and businesses. With more than 450,000 riders and over 10,000 battery swapping GoStations at over 2,300 locations, Gogoro Network is hosting 340,000 daily battery swaps with more than 260 million total battery swaps to date. Gogoro Battery Swapping has become the de facto battery swapping standard for two-wheel vehicles in Taiwan, powering 95% of all electric two-wheelers.

ABOUT PROLOGIUM TECHNOLOGY

Founded in 2006, ProLogium Technology is an energy innovation company focused on solid-state battery research, development, and manufacturing, that provides next-generation battery solutions for electric vehicles in consumer markets and industrial applications. Through years of proven core technologies, ProLogium fulfills requirements for batteries including extreme safety, high energy density and low cost. With its automated pilot production line, ProLogium has provided nearly 8,000 solid-state battery sample cells to global car manufacturers for testing and module development. ProLogium Technology is currently the world's only solid-state battery manufacturer that has reached mass production and continues to inspire global battery innovation towards a fully electric, sustainable future. For more information please visit www.prologium.com

About Gogoro

Founded in 2011 to rethink urban energy and inspire the world to move through cities in smarter and more sustainable ways, Gogoro leverages the power of innovation to change the way urban energy is distributed and consumed. Gogoro's battery swapping and vehicle platforms offer a smart, proven and sustainable long-term ecosystem for delivering a new approach to urban mobility. Gogoro has quickly become an innovation leader in vehicle design and electric propulsion, smart battery design, battery swapping, and advanced cloud services that utilize artificial intelligence to manage battery availability and safety. The challenge is massive, but the opportunity to disrupt the status quo, establish new standards, and achieve new levels of sustainable transportation growth in densely populated cities is even greater. For more information, visit www.gogoro.com/news and follow Gogoro on Twitter: @wearegogoro.

