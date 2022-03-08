DeFi Technologies Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Valour Announces New Chief Information Officer

TORONTO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - DeFi Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "DeFi Technologies") (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJ) (OTC: DEFTF), a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance, today announces that its subsidiary Valour Inc. ("Valour"), an issuer of digital asset exchange traded products ("ETPs"), has appointed John Sjöberg to the role of Chief Information Officer.

Mr. Sjöberg was previously the CTO and Head of Market Data at Nordic Growth Market (NGM), the Swedish stock exchange and provider of exchange trading system technology.

NGM has been at the forefront of rolling out innovative solutions of exchange trading systems, particularly within the securitised derivatives area, under the leadership of Mr. Sjöberg. He set up the IT organisation within NGM 16 years ago, and led the strategy, development and operations of the stock exchange's IT organisation and market data function. He has been a vital part of the development of NGM's successful growth throughout the last 16 years and was also responsible for the sales of IT and market data.

In the regulatory field, Mr. Sjöberg has led the company's adaptations within IT to regulatory frameworks such as MiFID, MiFID II and MAR.

Mr. Sjöberg will work closely with Valour CEO, Tommy Fransson, and the management team of DeFi Technologies, Valour's parent company, to lead Valour's next phase of growth as it continues to expand its product offerings internationally.

Tommy Fransson, Chief Executive Officer of Valour, said: "John has a wealth of experience in originating and managing extremely robust and innovative IT infrastructure in a fully regulated environment. His competence and his interest for continuous development of the market will be a great support to our team."

Mr. Sjöberg said: "Valour has in a short period of time made fantastic progress in the financial market by giving easy access to retail trading in an increasing set of cryptocurrencies. Providing retail investors with a wider variety of investment opportunities in quality products is close to my heart and I am excited to join Valour with its talented and hard-working team and be part of their future."

Valour offers fully hedged digital asset ETPs with low to zero management fees, with product listings across four European exchanges. Valour's existing product range includes Valour Uniswap ( UNI ), Cardano ( ADA ), Polkadot ( DOT ), Solana ( SOL ), Avalanche ( AVAX ), and Terra ( LUNA ) ETPs, as well as Valour's flagship Bitcoin Zero and Valour Ethereum Zero products, the first fully hedged, passive investment product with Bitcoin ( BTC ) and Ethereum ( ETH ) as underlyings which are completely fee-free, with competitors still charging up to 2.5% in management fees.

