CLEARSENSE AND LEIDOS WORK TOGETHER TO TRANSFORM HEALTHCARE DATA Building on an earlier collaboration, the two firms are coming together to improve efficiency and highlight powerful data to solve healthcare issues--today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearsense®, a technology company that helps healthcare organizations realize measurable value from their data, announced that their firm has entered into a long-term strategic agreement with Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader. The collaboration will provide healthcare organizations with a complete end-to-end managed services suite combined with cutting-edge technology to deliver calculable ROI.

Learn more about the Clearsense and Leidos partnership on-site at ViVE on March 6-9, 2022.

"The speed-of-light pace of healthcare dictates the need for innovative solutions that create efficiency and value," shared Clearsense Chief Executive Officer Gene Scheurer. "Our network of trusted relationships are not only evolving our portfolio of products to an entirely new level, but they also create patient-centric data that elevates the industry for all."

"The next generation of healthcare data is here, and we're proud to work with Clearsense to bring their articulated value to our clients," shared Mike Jackman, Chief Operating Officer, Leidos Health Group. "The combination of the Clearsense Data Platform and Leidos will help healthcare organizations across the country use their data to deliver results that benefit the communities they serve."

This new agreement builds upon a prior client collaboration that yielded approximately $20 million in savings for a not-for-profit Catholic health system operating 92 hospitals in 22 states. The client's data transformation program, launched in late 2019, is an enterprise-wide solution creating deep meaning out of archived data.

Clearsense's archiving and application rationalization solution has helped decommission and retire hundreds of applications with high maintenance costs, creating efficiency for organizations looking to better serve their communities. The combination of Clearsense and Leidos matches Clearsense's innovative data management best practices and technology with Leidos' skills and capabilities to deliver these solutions at scale to federal and non-federal customers.

Offering a cutting-edge, intelligent, automated, secure, and scalable platform that transforms how healthcare organizations can leverage their data, Clearsense simplifies the complicated process of parsing, understanding, and implementing data relevance. With the ability to leverage data from disparate systems across the organization, this hyper-flexible tool combined with Clearsense's data-first approach eliminates assumptions. Ultimately, this will establish a single source of trusted data to support data initiatives across the organization, significantly reducing recurring costs freeing up revenue to improve patient care, hire more staff, and more.

Learn more about the Clearsense and Leidos partnership on-site at ViVE 2022 in Miami, Florida, March 6-9, 2022. (Booth #604)

About Clearsense

Committed to leading transformation in healthcare, Clearsense® creates a data journey, all the way from number to key insight. Cloud-based, AI-enabled, and HITRUST-certified, the platform of data solutions ensure data governance, implementation, and analytics are rapidly mainstreamed while remaining scalable and secure. Driving faster outcomes in clinical, financial, and operational environments, Clearsense is powering the innovation of tomorrow—right now. Learn more at Clearsense.com.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 43,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $13.7 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. For more information, visit http://www.Leidos.com.

