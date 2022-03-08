Bryan L. Gipson of HTL Hospitality Advisors sells the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, St. Petersburg Clearwater, Florida

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HTL Hospitality Advisors is pleased to announce today that Bryan L. Gipson has closed the sale of the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Florida. The buyer was a Canadian Investment firm. Mr. Gipson represented the seller, sourced the buyer, and was the only real estate broker involved in the sale. This transaction was part of HTL Hospitality Advisors' highly successful off-market platform, which offers sellers the utmost confidentiality while obtaining the highest possible price for their properties.

"The Fairfield Inn & Suites St. Petersburg was not listed for sale, not exposed to the open market and the seller desired to transact in a confidential environment. Thanks to our extensive hotel investor database, we identified the buyer and obtained pricing that was highly attractive to the seller," said Bryan L. Gipson, Director for HTL Hospitality Advisors.

If you want to learn how HTL Hospitality Advisors can confidentiality sell your hotel at the highest possible price, don't hesitate to contact Bryan Gipson directly at (228) 327-1729 or by email at BGipson@htlha.com.

HTL Hospitality Advisors is a national investment advisory firm specializing in full, limited, and select-service hotels, including portfolios and individual assets. Visit us at www.htlha.com for additional information, or call (415) 925-8800 today.

Contact: Bryan L. Gipson

228-327-1729

Bgipson@htlha.com

View original content:

SOURCE HTL Hospitality Advisors