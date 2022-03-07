Vejii Announces Launch of Blender Bites Through its Fulfillment Program in Canada

VANCOUVER BC, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Vejii Holdings Ltd. (CSE: VEJI) (OTC: VEJIF) ("the Company'' or "Vejii"), a North American online marketplace for plant-based and sustainable products, is pleased to announce that the Company has signed an agreement with Blender Bites Ltd. ("Blender Bites")(CSE: BITE, FWB: JL4, WKN: A3C3Y2), an award-winning Canadian company offering a line of premium, organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen functional foods (the "Agreement"). Under the terms of the Agreement, Blender Bites will be joining Vejii's fulfillment and distribution platform, Vejii Fulfillment Services ("VFS") to be merchandised alongside the Company's top-selling products in Canada, through its Vejii Express platform.

"The VFS program is similar to the Amazon FBA model, but provides fulfillment services for D2C and B2B channels, specializing in the challenging category of cold-chain logistics, which is something that we do well. As we've been helping support our brand partners, we identified the need for brands to have access to our internal cold-chain distribution network, and since we launched Vejii Fulfillment Services, over 40% of our brand partners participate in the program. The VFS program has proven to be valuable for our brand partners, and brings Vejii the ability to continue to scale and onboard brands by accepting inventory on consignment from brands into our distribution network" Kory Zelickson, CEO of Vejii. said Kory Zelickson, CEO of Vejii.

Blender Bites recently won the 2022 Product of The Year ("POY") Canada Award, under the organic beverage category (the "Award"). As the winner of the POY Canada Award Frozen Food/Healthy Beverage category, Blender Bites was judged in their specific category, whereby through a survey of 4,000 people by Kantar, Canadian consumers cast their vote on Blender's products, scoring the products' innovation against same category peer products, using seven (7) key performance indicators, inclusive of 'appeal', 'satisfaction', 'advocacy', 'purchase interest', 'uniqueness', 'relevance' and 'excitement'.

"We love Blender Bites and their product offering that provides consumers with a simple solution towards maintaining a healthy diet. We're proud to partner with an award-winning brand that recognizes our ability to deliver their products across the country, direct-to-consumer, and at the same time offer a world-class buying experience," said Darren Gill, President, and COO of Vejii. Blender Bites SKU's will now be available on both platforms through the VFS program, and the Company is looking forward to launching new SKU's on behalf of Blender Bites as they come to market.

About Blender Bites

Blender Bites is a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen food products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2016 and was first to market in Western Canada with a pre-portioned "easy smoothie" product that is free of any unnecessary inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are certified organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free and soy-free. They contain no added sugars and are made in Canada. Blender Bites products are distributed internationally across Canada and the US, and are currently sold in over 850 stores, including Sobeys, Safeway, Save on Foods, Whole Foods Market, Buy-Low/Nesters, IGA and Fresh Street.

About Vejii Holdings Ltd.

Headquartered in Kelowna B.C, Vejii is a unified digital marketplace and fulfillment platform featuring thousands of plant-based and sustainable-living products from a growing list of hundreds of vendors. The platform offers an easy-to-use, omnichannel experience for both vendors and buyers, leveraging big data and artificial intelligence to elegantly connect brands with a targeted consumer base, both organically and through specialized marketing programs. Dynamic fulfillment services empower brands to offer tier-one service, with ongoing engagement being driven through features like smart lists, subscription programs, reordering functions, sampling programs, and more.

The Company also owns and operates the US.-based Veg Essentials LLC ( VeganEssentials.com ), a staple of the plant-based community. Vegan Essentials was established in 1997 and contributes more than 20 years of consumer insight, data, and buying power. VeganEssentials.com was awarded best online vegan store from 2005-2018, as well as best online vegan grocery from 2018-2021 by VegNews Magazine.

The Company also owns and operates VEDGEco USA Inc. ( VEDGEco.com ). Headquartered in Kailua, Hawaii, and launched in 2020 VEDGEco is the first nationwide plant-based foodservice distributor, providing restaurants with high-quality plant-based options. With the goal of bringing the freedom of food choice to all restaurants and businesses, VEDGEco distributes plant-based products in bulk to the restaurant and wholesale food industry, as well as to consumers across the US.

