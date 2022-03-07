LawCall
ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for February 2022

Compared to February 2019, passenger traffic increased 23.3% in Colombia, 2.2% in Mexico and 6.3% in Puerto Rico
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago

MEXICO CITY, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for February 2022 reached a total of 4.5 million passengers, 7.0% above the levels reported in February 2019, reflecting a continued overall recovery in travel demand and the rollout of vaccination campaigns in the US and gradual advances in Mexico, despite restrictions and requirements in certain countries of the world to contain the spread of the effects of the new Omicron variant, which mainly impacted Mexico and Puerto Rico.

Compared to February 2019, passenger traffic increased by 23.3% in Colombia, 2.2% in Mexico and 6.3% in Puerto Rico. Passenger traffic growth in all three regions was driven by domestic and international traffic.

This announcement reflects comparisons between February 1 through February 28, 2022, from February 1 through February 28, 2021, and February 1 through February 28, 2019, and 2020. Note that in 2020 the month of February had 29 days, compared with 28 days in 2019 and 2022. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary



















February


% Chg 2022vs 2021

% Chg 2022vs 2020

% Chg 2022vs 2019


Year to date

% Chg 2022vs 2021

% Chg 2022vs 2020

% Chg 2022vs 2019



2019

2020

2021

2022


2019

2020

2021

2022

Mexico

2,654,409

2,913,166

1,357,493

2,711,721

99.8

(6.9)

2.2


5,535,686

5,973,719

3,069,083

5,538,090

80.4

(7.3)

0.0

Domestic Traffic

1,083,453

1,226,228

779,350

1,110,169

42.4

(9.5)

2.5


2,337,522

2,591,037

1,738,219

2,338,701

34.5

(9.7)

0.1

International Traffic

1,570,956

1,686,938

578,143

1,601,552

177.0

(5.1)

1.9


3,198,164

3,382,682

1,330,864

3,199,389

140.4

(5.4)

0.0

San Juan, Puerto
Rico

682,520

792,317

481,270

725,786

50.8

(8.4)

6.3


1,479,398

1,680,329

1,012,899

1,472,483

45.4

(12.4)

(0.5)

Domestic Traffic

614,209

714,837

465,442

672,555

44.5

(5.9)

9.5


1,332,491

1,520,960

971,308

1,358,613

39.9

(10.7)

2.0

International Traffic

68,311

77,480

15,828

53,231

236.3

(31.3)

(22.1)


146,907

159,369

41,591

113,870

173.8

(28.5)

(22.5)

Colombia

821,870

981,943

543,380

1,013,487

86.5

3.2

23.3


1,832,403

2,086,517

1,145,969

2,283,766

99.3

9.5

24.6

Domestic Traffic

704,586

838,214

493,020

869,261

76.3

3.7

23.4


1,558,642

1,771,645

1,019,716

1,947,094

90.9

9.9

24.9

International Traffic

117,284

143,729

50,360

144,226

186.4

0.3

23.0


273,761

314,872

126,253

336,672

166.7

6.9

23.0

Total Traffic

4,158,799

4,687,426

2,382,143

4,450,994

86.8

(5.0)

7.0


8,847,487

9,740,565

5,227,951

9,294,339

77.8

(4.6)

5.1

Domestic Traffic

2,402,248

2,779,279

1,737,812

2,651,985

52.6

(4.6)

10.4


5,228,655

5,883,642

3,729,243

5,644,408

51.4

(4.1)

8.0

International Traffic

1,756,551

1,908,147

644,331

1,799,009

179.2

(5.7)

2.4


3,618,832

3,856,923

1,498,708

3,649,931

143.5

(5.4)

0.9

Mexico Passenger Traffic
















February

% Chg 2022vs 2021

% Chg 2022vs 2020

% Chg 2022vs 2019


Year to date

% Chg 2022vs 2021

% Chg 2022vs 2020

% Chg 2022vs 2019

2019

2020

2021

2022


2019

2020

2021

2022

Domestic Traffic

1,083,453

1,226,228

779,350

1,110,169

42.4

(9.5)

2.5


2,337,522

2,591,037

1,738,219

2,338,701

34.5

(9.7)

0.1

CUN

Cancun

562,037

611,072

475,677

604,798

27.1

(1.0)

7.6


1,236,797

1,315,412

1,053,490

1,296,662

23.1

(1.4)

4.8

CZM

Cozumel

11,310

12,838

5,333

13,381

150.9

4.2

18.3


24,850

27,981

13,505

27,778

105.7

(0.7)

11.8

HUX

Huatulco

50,834

48,232

29,139

59,945

105.7

24.3

17.9


110,651

107,700

66,109

125,202

89.4

16.3

13.2

MID

Merida

174,177

213,360

92,974

163,266

75.6

(23.5)

(6.3)


366,545

437,945

208,890

336,394

61.0

(23.2)

(8.2)

MTT

Minatitlan

10,752

10,518

5,732

5,789

1.0

(45.0)

(46.2)


22,178

21,761

12,736

11,881

(6.7)

(45.4)

(46.4)

OAX

Oaxaca

65,483

94,359

40,631

73,152

80.0

(22.5)

11.7


137,279

195,675

91,328

150,197

64.5

(23.2)

9.4

TAP

Tapachula

25,842

30,671

21,983

32,876

49.6

7.2

27.2


56,238

65,796

52,833

70,448

33.3

7.1

25.3

VER

Veracruz

97,008

108,163

54,404

79,729

46.5

(26.3)

(17.8)


201,999

221,929

123,836

165,586

33.7

(25.4)

(18.0)

VSA

Villahermosa

86,010

97,015

53,477

77,233

44.4

(20.4)

(10.2)


180,985

196,838

115,492

154,553

33.8

(21.5)

(14.6)

International Traffic

1,570,956

1,686,938

578,143

1,601,552

177.0

(5.1)

1.9


3,198,164

3,382,682

1,330,864

3,199,389

140.4

(5.4)

0.0

CUN

Cancun

1,463,274

1,563,194

549,582

1,508,779

174.5

(3.5)

3.1


2,976,380

3,135,968

1,261,311

3,008,840

138.5

(4.1)

1.1

CZM

Cozumel

44,936

47,786

14,903

38,833

160.6

(18.7)

(13.6)


86,572

91,080

31,374

75,552

140.8

(17.0)

(12.7)

HUX

Huatulco

27,446

31,545

1,267

13,355

954.1

(57.7)

(51.3)


55,450

59,630

3,885

25,014

543.9

(58.1)

(54.9)

MID

Merida

17,789

22,870

5,380

18,103

236.5

(20.8)

1.8


38,458

45,877

13,079

37,428

186.2

(18.4)

(2.7)

MTT

Minatitlan

394

493

194

936

382.5

89.9

137.6


1,249

1,291

1,078

2,088

93.7

61.7

67.2

OAX

Oaxaca

10,257

13,592

3,132

12,859

310.6

(5.4)

25.4


23,774

30,533

9,732

30,065

208.9

(1.5)

26.5

TAP

Tapachula

776

538

271

736

171.6

36.8

(5.2)


2,406

2,108

1,087

2,128

95.8

0.9

(11.6)

VER

Veracruz

4,670

5,190

2,481

5,983

141.2

15.3

28.1


10,725

12,102

6,693

14,321

114.0

18.3

33.5

VSA

Villahermosa

1,414

1,730

933

1,968

110.9

13.8

39.2


3,150

4,093

2,625

3,953

50.6

(3.4)

25.5

Traffic Total Mexico

2,654,409

2,913,166

1,357,493

2,711,721

99.8

(6.9)

2.2


5,535,686

5,973,719

3,069,083

5,538,090

80.4

(7.3)

0.0

CUN

Cancun

2,025,311

2,174,266

1,025,259

2,113,577

106.2

(2.8)

4.4


4,213,177

4,451,380

2,314,801

4,305,502

86.0

(3.3)

2.2

CZM

Cozumel

56,246

60,624

20,236

52,214

158.0

(13.9)

(7.2)


111,422

119,061

44,879

103,330

130.2

(13.2)

(7.3)

HUX

Huatulco

78,280

79,777

30,406

73,300

141.1

(8.1)

(6.4)


166,101

167,330

69,994

150,216

114.6

(10.2)

(9.6)

MID

Merida

191,966

236,230

98,354

181,369

84.4

(23.2)

(5.5)


405,003

483,822

221,969

373,822

68.4

(22.7)

(7.7)

MTT

Minatitlan

11,146

11,011

5,926

6,725

13.5

(38.9)

(39.7)


23,427

23,052

13,814

13,969

1.1

(39.4)

(40.4)

OAX

Oaxaca

75,740

107,951

43,763

86,011

96.5

(20.3)

13.6


161,053

226,208

101,060

180,262

78.4

(20.3)

11.9

TAP

Tapachula

26,618

31,209

22,254

33,612

51.0

7.7

26.3


58,644

67,904

53,920

72,576

34.6

6.9

23.8

VER

Veracruz

101,678

113,353

56,885

85,712

50.7

(24.4)

(15.7)


212,724

234,031

130,529

179,907

37.8

(23.1)

(15.4)

VSA

Villahermosa

87,424

98,745

54,410

79,201

45.6

(19.8)

(9.4)


184,135

200,931

118,117

158,506

34.2

(21.1)

(13.9)

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)














February

% Chg 2022vs 2021

% Chg 2022vs 2020

% Chg 2022vs 2019


Year to date

% Chg 2022vs 2021

% Chg 2022vs 2020

% Chg 2022vs 2019

2019

2020

2021

2022


2019

2020

2021

2022

SJU Total

682,520

792,317

481,270

725,786

50.8

(8.4)

6.3


1,479,398

1,680,329

1,012,899

1,472,483

45.4

(12.4)

(0.5)

Domestic Traffic

614,209

714,837

465,442

672,555

44.5

(5.9)

9.5


1,332,491

1,520,960

971,308

1,358,613

39.9

(10.7)

2.0

International Traffic

68,311

77,480

15,828

53,231

236.3

(31.3)

(22.1)


146,907

159,369

41,591

113,870

173.8

(28.5)

(22.5)


















Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan















February

% Chg 2022vs 2021

% Chg 2022vs 2020

% Chg 2022vs 2019


Year to date

% Chg 2022vs 2021

% Chg 2022vs 2020

% Chg 2022vs 2019

2019

2020

2021

2022


2019

2020

2021

2022

Domestic Traffic

704,586

838,214

493,020

869,261

76.3

3.7

23.4


1,558,642

1,771,645

1,019,716

1,947,094

90.9

9.9

24.9

MDE

Rionegro

504,587

605,144

333,425

623,368

87.0

3.0

23.5


1,123,960

1,274,323

680,152

1,405,030

106.6

10.3

25.0

EOH

Medellin

81,009

88,389

60,533

88,584

46.3

0.2

9.4


170,067

184,422

127,914

189,959

48.5

3.0

11.7

MTR

Monteria

70,352

92,398

63,239

108,977

72.3

17.9

54.9


159,801

201,859

135,024

245,748

82.0

21.7

53.8

APO

Carepa

15,571

19,252

13,878

18,688

34.7

(2.9)

20.0


30,920

37,870

29,011

40,540

39.7

7.1

31.1

UIB

Quibdo

26,301

28,662

19,292

25,289

31.1

(11.8)

(3.8)


57,447

63,004

41,206

56,197

36.4

(10.8)

(2.2)

CZU

Corozal

6,766

4,369

2,653

4,355

64.2

(0.3)

(35.6)


16,447

10,167

6,409

9,620

50.1

(5.4)

(41.5)

International Traffic

117,284

143,729

50,360

144,226

186.4

0.3

23.0


273,761

314,872

126,253

336,672

166.7

6.9

23.0

MDE

Rionegro

117,284

143,729

50,360

144,226

186.4

0.3

23.0


273,761

314,872

126,253

336,672

166.7

6.9

23.0

EOH

Medellin
















MTR

Monteria
















APO

Carepa
















UIB

Quibdo
















CZU

Corozal
















Traffic Total Colombia

821,870

981,943

543,380

1,013,487

86.5

3.2

23.3


1,832,403

2,086,517

1,145,969

2,283,766

99.3

9.5

24.6

MDE

Rionegro

621,871

748,873

383,785

767,594

100.0

2.5

23.4


1,397,721

1,589,195

806,405

1,741,702

116.0

9.6

24.6

EOH

Medellin

81009

88,389

60,533

88,584

46.3

0.2

9.4


170,067

184,422

127,914

189,959

48.5

3.0

11.7

MTR

Monteria

70,352

92,398

63,239

108,977

72.3

17.9

54.9


159,801

201,859

135,024

245,748

82.0

21.7

53.8

APO

Carepa

15,571

19,252

13,878

18,688

34.7

(2.9)

20.0


30,920

37,870

29,011

40,540

39.7

7.1

31.1

UIB

Quibdo

26,301

28,662

19,292

25,289

31.1

(11.8)

(3.8)


57,447

63,004

41,206

56,197

36.4

(10.8)

(2.2)

CZU

Corozal

6,766

4,369

2,653

4,355

64.2

(0.3)

(35.6)


16,447

10,167

6,409

9,620

50.1

(5.4)

(41.5)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

Contacts:




ASUR

InspIR Group

Lic. Adolfo Castro

Susan Borinelli

+52-55-5284-0408

+1-646-330-5907

acastro@asur.com.mx

susan@inspirgroup.com  

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asur-announces-total-passenger-traffic-for-february-2022-301497129.html

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.