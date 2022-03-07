Alithya receives Bronze Certification from Women in Governance

Certification bolsters company's resolve in its journey towards parity and anchors its Diversity & Inclusion efforts

MONTREAL, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya") is proud to announce it has received a Bronze Certification from the not-for-profit Women In Governance organization.

Available across Canada and the United States, the Parity Certification—developed with the pro-bono support of McKinsey & Company in 2017—helps organizations increase the representation of women in sectors where they have historically been underrepresented, including senior management positions. Accenture, Mercer, and Willis Towers Watson support the Women in Governance team in the assessment of applications. Its robust questionnaire not only evaluates parity at the decision-making level of an organization, but also assesses the implementation of mechanisms that enable women at all levels of its hierarchy to achieve career advancement, thus creating a pipeline of female talent. Particular attention is also given to intersectionality to ensure that women of colour, indigenous women, LGBTQ women, and women with disabilities are not left behind.

Quote by Paul Raymond, President and CEO, Alithya:

"Alithya strives to provide an inclusive and diverse workplace, and parity is very important to us in an industry where female representation has been traditionally less prevalent. To improve, we know that we must assess where we are, and we must then use those measurements to make impactful change. This first parity certification is a continuation of our efforts, and it sets the tone for the future."

Building on Alithya's foundations

Alithya has implemented Employee Resource Groups (ERG) company-wide, enabling employees around the globe to effectively become the very change they want to see. With executive sponsorship, these groups implement learning activities and develop networking events to educate colleagues about the realities faced by minority groups represented within the company itself. These groups then share their feedback with management through a global steering committee, providing the company with first-hand accounts of how it can support their efforts to make Alithya an even more inclusive and diverse workplace fostering both individual and professional growth.

Charting a course towards a brighter future

Alithya is also pleased with the strides made in mounting a comprehensive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy that aligns with the company's values and its many initiatives already under way. Alithya is establishing progressive ESG guidelines that meet the expectations of all its stakeholders, and our progress reflects the valuable work that our people have done over the years to improve the communities where we live and work. To that end, and following work accomplished with a leading Canadian ESG consulting firm, Alithya looks forward to sharing its ESG framework with all stakeholders in the near future.

About Alithya

Alithya is a North American leader in strategy and digital transformation, employing a dedicated and highly skilled workforce of 3,600 professionals in Canada, the United States and internationally. Alithya's strategy is based on a plan of accelerated organic growth and complementary acquisitions to create a global leader. The company's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics. To learn more about Alithya, visit www.alithya.com.

