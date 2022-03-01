ThinkIQ Announces Availability of ThinkIQ Vision After Integrating Atollogy Technology and Team

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkIQ , a pioneer of Continuous Intelligence across the material-centric supply chain, today announced the availability of ThinkIQ Vision which expands upon its integration of the technology behind Atollogy, a developer of simple to deploy, non-intrusive Industry 4.0 technology solutions.

Atollogy was an innovative software provider that makes operational excellence easy and accessible for companies of all shapes and sizes. Their proprietary algorithms and AI capabilities revolutionized how companies manage operations by automatically digitizing the physical world into valuable business information. Through the use of cameras and other non-traditional sensors, Atollogy's platform automatically and continuously monitors physical assets, operators, materials, operational states and safety processes in a wide variety of industrial facilities, turning these data points into insights to manage and optimize operations.

Today's manufacturers require a new level of visibility that can facilitate transformative decision making across the entire manufacturing process and supply chain journey. The integration of Atollogy's technology into the ThinkIQ suite of products further extends a manufacturer's visibility into what is happening in their operations and accelerates how effectively people and processes respond to rapidly changing conditions.

"ThinkIQ is truly excited to add Atollogy's software capabilities to our growing portfolio of Smart Manufacturing solutions," said Doug Lawson, CEO of ThinkIQ. "This additional technology brings a powerful new set of edge deployment options for sensors, networks and computers that ThinkIQ can bring to all our customers. We're thrilled to welcome the Atollogy team to the ThinkIQ family as we work together to enhance our Continuous Intelligence platform."

"Joining forces with ThinkIQ gives us the ability to share our technology with more organizations across the globe" said Rob Schoenthaler, Founder and CEO of Atollogy. "We share a vision to accelerate innovation and together we will be able to help manufacturers and their supply chain partners improve their operations. We're proud of what we've accomplished through our employees' and partners' contributions, and are very excited about this next chapter."

"Constant supply chain disruption has made end-to-end visibility and continuous intelligence – from raw materials to the factory floor – even more important," said John Dyck, CEO of CESMII, The Smart Manufacturing, the United States' national institute. "By integrating Atollogy's technology into the ThinkIQ suite of solutions, manufacturers will be able to further extend their continuous intelligence insights across the supply chain in a way that is much simpler and more cost effective than existing alternatives."

ThinkIQ is the first platform-based Continuous Intelligence solution in the market and can be operationalized at many levels – from supply chain, product quality, process improvement, and any time-sensitive process enhanced by the ability to respond to what's happening right now throughout the entire manufacturing process. Analytics are woven directly into operational processes that can take or trigger actions when specific conditions are met. This ranges from time-sensitive alerts that guide employees on what to do next, to fully automated processes that trigger downstream actions without human intervention.

ThinkIQ, a pioneer of Continuous Intelligence across the material-centric supply chain, delivers unprecedented material traceability and insight into ways to improve yield, quality, safety, compliance and brand confidence. Our continuous intelligence platform captures granular data in real time and continuously contextualizes that data to deliver a new level of visibility that can facilitate transformative decision making across the entire manufacturing process and supply chain journey. Our customers have saved $10's of millions by identifying waste and underperforming assets, as well as reducing warranty reserves for quality and safety issues. ThinkIQ is a privately held company headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA.

