Synthetic Grass Creates Family-Friendly Backyard Putting Green

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthetic grass has numerous benefits which have helped it grow with unprecedented speed over the past decade. From its low maintenance requirements to its year-round aesthetic appeal, artificial turf has quickly become the preferred landscaping solution in desert climates such as Scottsdale, AZ. One Scottsdale family sought artificial grass installation from Arizona Turf King to transform their barren backyard into a family-friendly paradise that accommodates kids, pets, and parent leisure time.

Arizona Turf King recently installed more than 8,000 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Riviera Pro and True Putt artificial grass in a home in Scottsdale, AZ. Everlast Riviera Pro artificial turf features a dual coloring of field green and lime green blade tones with brown thatch, and it has a pile height of 1.75 inches. With a 70-ounce face weight, it is ideal for moderate to heavy foot traffic. TigerTurf True Putt, used for the putting green surface, features field green blade tones, a 1-inch pile height, and a 35-ounce face weight. This makes it perfect for heavy foot traffic applications, including residential and commercial putting greens. Both turf varieties are also manufactured with UV inhibitors for long-lasting color that won't fade with extended exposure to sunlight. All synthetic grass products from SGW are non-toxic, lead-free, and will drain at a rate of more than 30 inches of rain per hour per square yard.

Arizona Turf King's client was seeking a drought-tolerant landscaping solution that would allow them to enjoy the convenience of a putting green in their backyard while still leaving room for their son and two pets to run and play. Arizona Turf King installed more than 8,000 feet of turf that included lush landscape grass for the little ones to enjoy as well as a durable custom putting green. The putting green posed a unique challenge to the installer, as it covered four different elevations. As a result, the putting green fringe had to be customized and carefully installed to perfectly suit the various contours and elevations of the backyard. Arizona Turf King went above and beyond to please their client, and now the homeowners enjoy a clean, durable, and beautiful backyard that's fun for the whole family.

Arizona Turf King was founded in 2008 after owner Jose Diaz decided he wanted to start his own business and make a name for himself in the industry. Having been in the industry for 20 years, Diaz knows the importance of customer service and quality of work, and he makes this a priority with each job he completes. "We want to exceed every customer's dream and expectations," he explains. Arizona Turf King specializes in artificial grass installation for Scottsdale-area homes, but Diaz also offers hardscaping, lighting, and irrigation services.

Arizona Turf King is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for February 2022.

Arizona Turf King proudly serves the greater Scottsdale area, offering residential and commercial synthetic grass installation as well as landscaping services such as paver installation, lighting, and irrigation. Arizona Turf King has been in business for 14 years and is now a preferred artificial grass installer throughout Scottsdale, AZ. You can learn more about Arizona Turf King and receive an estimate for your next project by contacting owner Jose Diaz at (623) 451-0804 or visiting their Facebook ( @ArizonasTurf.King ). Their recent installations can also be found on TikTok ( @Josediaz23678 ).

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com .

