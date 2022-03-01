R&M Launches FTTH Products and Services in North America

R&M's FTTH products provide end-to-end connectivity from central office to premises

MILPITAS, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- R&M, the globally active developer and provider of cabling systems for high-quality network infrastructures, today announced it launched fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) products and services in North America, providing end-to-end connectivity from the central office to the premises. Founded in 1964, active in North America since 2016 and with many successful FTTH implementations across Europe, South America, and Asia, R&M now offers its FTTH products and consulting services in North America.

R&M's high-end fiber optic portfolio helps customers meet demand for virtually unlimited bandwidth in the digital era.

"R&M is proud to offer its high-end fiber optic portfolio and international expertise in FTTH projects to North America, to help telecommunications customers meet demand for virtually unlimited bandwidth in the digital era," said Paulo Campos, executive VP Americas and president of R&M USA Inc. "In addition to products that provide end-to-end connectivity between the central office and the premises, R&M offers professional services with international success helping customers design and implement FTTH solutions."

Some of the key products in R&M's FTTH portfolio include PRIME ODF, ODF-SCM, the R&M Raceway System, the SYNO dome closure, the ZOONA closure, the Polaris-box family and Precon Networks.

PRIME ODF is a highly dense cabling platform for optical distribution frames (ODFs). At maximum capacity, PRIME ODF modules can connect 5,376 optical fibers in an optical distribution frame (ODF), which is a new standard for the FTTH market. Above-ground street cabinets and basements, main distributor frames, central offices, and POP (point of presence) sites are some of the most important locations for PRIME ODF racks.

ODF-SCM: the Optical Distribution Frame (ODF) combined with the Single Circuit Management System (SCM) distribution solution allows network operators to set up their next-generation central office. The modular system includes SCM cassettes and ODF patch, splitter and CWDM inserts.

The R&M Raceway System makes it possible to route and integrate an ever-growing number of fiber optic cables. Raceway systems pick up the fiber optics at the building entry point and direct them reliably into the distributor halls and operative zones. The basic guiding material for the optical fibers is indestructible PC/ABS plastic. The environmentally friendly, halogen-free material is shatter-proof, light-resistant and flame-retardant. The fast and inexpensive installation takes place directly using snap-in connections, without the need for any extra special tools.

The SNYO dome closure is available in three models – 288F, 576F and 1,152F accommodating single or rollable fiber cables. The SYNO dome closure features a modular system for cable entries that eliminates the laborious task of threading fiber optic cables through the closure base. It also eliminates time-consuming sealing using shrink tubes. Instead, integrated blocks made from R&M's SYNO gel seal the splice closure. The gel blocks integrated into the cable entry kits are easy to open and replace, are resealable and offer long-term stability.

The ZOONA closure expands R&M's extensive portfolio for FTTH outside plant solutions. With this new generation of compact fiber optic exterior distributors, network providers make faster progress in broadband expansion, require less space, and can significantly save costs. In addition to the classic underground installation in inspection shafts, the ZOONA closure is also primarily intended for above-ground applications.

The Polaris-box family provides flexible fiber optic terminations for indoor or outdoor applications. The Polaris-box family extends R&M FTTH solutions to the customer connection segment and its area of application ranges from single-family homes to building complexes. They support patch, splice, and splitter configurations as well as flexible and individual assembly.

Precon Networks, based on MPO/SC or SN harsh connectors, provide carriers or internet service providers a fully pre-connectorized network from the output of the OLT port to the customer's home, without a single splice. R&M's Precon Networks provide, from the design stage, the modularity and scalability to satisfy the requirements of each operator or internet provider.

For sales information regarding R&M's FTTH portfolio for North America, contact R&M USA at usa@rdm.com.

About R&M

R&M (Reichle & De-Massari AG) is a globally active group of companies in the information and communication technology sectors based in Wetzikon, Switzerland. The company develops, manufactures, and sells high-end products and systems for communication and data networks. Thanks to its innovative strength and integration capability, R&M now covers the entire range of copper and fiber-based connectivity. R&M network solutions can be used in LAN, telecommunication, Fiber to the Home, Fiber to the Antenna and data centers. Software from R&M supports the management of network infrastructures. The family company founded in 1964 has its own production plants in 14 locations worldwide. Sustainability is a central element of the strategy and values of R&M. Website: www.rdm.com

