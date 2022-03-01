Precigen Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

GERMANTOWN, Md., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Precigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGEN), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative gene and cell therapies to improve the lives of patients, today announced fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results.

Precigen Logo (PRNewsfoto/Precigen, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"In 2021, Precigen was able to demonstrate significant progress in our core therapeutic platforms with indicators of strong early efficacy and favorable safety profiles across each of our most clinically advanced assets," said Helen Sabzevari, PhD, President and CEO of Precigen. "As we advance assets with the most promising paths to licensure, we will continue to focus on strengthening our financial position by continuing to ensure operational efficiency while seeking strategic non-dilutive funding opportunities where appropriate."

Key Business Highlights

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights

Net cash used in operating activities of $55.8 million in 2021 compared to $77.0 million in 2020;

Net proceeds received from the issuance of common stock in January 2021 were $121.0 million ;

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term and long-term investments totaled $163.7 million as of December 31, 2021 ;

The Company anticipates that its cash, cash equivalents and short-term and long-term investments as of December 31, 2021 should enable the Company to fund operations well into 2023, assuming the Company's programs advance as currently contemplated; and

The Company's non-core businesses continued to generate increased revenues and profitability.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results Compared to Prior Year Period

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, R&D expenses increased $2.3 million, or 22%, from the quarter ended December 31, 2020. This was primarily the result of an increase in salaries, benefits, and other personnel costs of $1.4 million and an increase in contract research organization costs and lab supplies of $0.8 million due primarily to the advancement of the Company's clinical and preclinical programs. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses decreased $13.3 million, or 44%, due primarily to a noncash $11.4 million loss on a settlement agreement in the prior year as well as decreased salary, benefit and other personnel costs, including noncash share-based compensation expenses attributable to equity grants made in the first quarter of 2020. Net loss from continuing operations was $25.0 million, or $(0.13) per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, of which $5.0 million was for noncash charges, compared to net loss from continuing operations in the prior year's fourth quarter of $39.7 million, or $(0.22) per share, of which $19.7 million was for noncash charges in 2020.

Total revenues increased $4.9 million, or 25%, over the quarter ended December 31, 2020. This was primarily the result of product and service revenues generated by Trans Ova and Exemplar, which increased $5.8 million. This increase was due to higher customer demand for Trans Ova's products and services as a result of stronger beef and dairy industries in the current year and a change in pricing structure with certain customers, as well as increased services provided by Exemplar to new and existing customers. Collaboration and licensing revenues decreased $0.8 million primarily due to a decrease in the recognition of previously deferred revenue in the current period resulting from fewer services being performed pursuant to the Company's historical collaboration agreements.

Full Year 2021 Financial Results Compared to Prior Year Period

For the year ended December 31, 2021, R&D expenses increased $8.5 million, or 20%, over the prior year. This was the result of an increase in contract research organization costs and lab supplies of $6.7 million due primarily to the advancement of the Company's clinical and preclinical programs. SG&A expenses decreased $17.6 million, or 19%, from the prior year due primarily to certain costs incurred in 2020 that were not recurring in 2021 and a reduction in salary, benefit and other personnel costs. Costs incurred in 2020 that did not recur in 2021 included $13.9 million for certain legal settlements. Salaries, benefits, and other personnel costs decreased $4.9 million in 2021 primarily due (i) to reduced headcount as the Company scaled down its corporate functions to support a more streamlined organization and (ii) reduced stock compensation costs for previously granted awards that became fully vested in early 2021. Net loss from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $96.8 million, or $(0.49) per share, of which $29.4 million was for noncash charges compared to net loss from continuing operations of $103.8 million in the prior year, or $(0.62) per share, of which $45.9 million was for noncash charges in 2020.

Total revenues were comparable year-over-year, with increased revenues generated by Trans Ova and Exemplar being offset by a decrease in collaboration and licensing revenue as a result of the Company's changing business. The increase in Trans Ova and Exemplar revenues was $21.6 million. This increase was primarily due to higher customer demand for Trans Ova's products and services as a result of stronger beef and dairy industries in the current year, as well as increased services provided by Exemplar to new and existing customers combined with a change in pricing structure with certain customers for both Trans Ova and Exemplar. Collaboration and licensing revenues decreased $20.7 million as the Company accelerated the recognition of previously deferred revenue in the prior period upon the mutual termination of two of its collaboration agreements in 2020. Gross margin on products and services improved as a result of the increased revenues, the change in pricing structure for certain customers, and operational efficiencies that have been gained through reductions in workforce and improved inventory management.

Precigen: Advancing Medicine with Precision™

Precigen (Nasdaq: PGEN) is a dedicated discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target the most urgent and intractable diseases in our core therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. Our technologies enable us to find innovative solutions for affordable biotherapeutics in a controlled manner. Precigen operates as an innovation engine progressing a preclinical and clinical pipeline of well-differentiated therapies toward clinical proof-of-concept and commercialization. For more information about Precigen, visit www.precigen.com or follow us on Twitter @Precigen, LinkedIn or YouTube.

Trademarks

Precigen, UltraCAR-T, ActoBiotics, AdenoVerse and Advancing Medicine with Precision are trademarks of Precigen and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and projections about future events and generally relate to plans, objectives, and expectations for the development of the Company's business, including the timing and progress of preclinical studies, clinical trials, discovery programs and related milestones, the promise of the Company's portfolio of therapies, and in particular its CAR-T and AdenoVerse therapies. Although management believes that the plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that the timeline for the Company's clinical trials might be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and actual future results may be materially different from the plans, objectives and expectations expressed in this press release. The Company has no obligation to provide any updates to these forward-looking statements even if its expectations change. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. For further information on potential risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the Company's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Contact:

Steven Harasym

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (301) 556-9850

investors@precigen.com

Media Contacts:

Donelle M. Gregory

press@precigen.com

Glenn Silver

Lazar-FINN Partners

glenn.silver@finnpartners.com

Precigen, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands)

December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020 Assets













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 42,920



$ 51,792 Short-term investments



72,240





48,325 Receivables













Trade, net



20,832





16,487 Related parties, net



73





19 Notes



—





3,689 Other



566





232 Inventory



13,261





11,359 Prepaid expenses and other



6,736





7,192 Current assets held for sale or abandonment



—





9,853 Total current assets



156,628





148,948 Long-term investments



48,562





— Property, plant and equipment, net



34,315





34,924 Intangible assets, net



54,115





65,396 Goodwill



54,148





54,363 Right-of-use assets



10,900





9,353 Other assets



1,188





1,603 Total assets

$ 359,856



$ 314,587







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Current liabilities













Accounts payable

$ 5,405



$ 4,598 Accrued compensation and benefits



11,223





8,097 Other accrued liabilities



11,595





9,549 Deferred revenue



4,442





2,800 Current portion of long-term debt



402





360 Current portion of lease liabilities



1,551





2,657 Related party payables



27





19 Current liabilities held for sale or abandonment



—





14,047 Total current liabilities



34,645





42,127 Long-term debt, net of current portion



182,749





171,522 Deferred revenue, net of current portion



23,023





23,023 Lease liabilities, net of current portion



9,502





7,744 Deferred tax liabilities



2,539





2,897 Other long-term liabilities



50





100 Total liabilities



252,508





247,413 Commitments and contingencies













Shareholders' equity













Common stock



—





— Additional paid-in capital



2,022,701





1,886,567 Accumulated deficit



(1,915,556)





(1,823,390) Accumulated other comprehensive income



203





3,997 Total shareholders' equity



107,348





67,174 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 359,856



$ 314,587

Precigen, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per

share data)



Three months ended



Year ended





December 31,



December 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020





























Revenues

























Collaboration and licensing revenues

$ 117

$ 949

$ 506

$ 21,208

Product revenues



5,282



3,952



27,295



24,349

Service revenues



18,719



14,284



75,570



56,899

Other revenues



103



148



502



722

Total revenues



24,221



19,333



103,873



103,178





























Operating Expenses

























Cost of products



5,663



7,024



24,864



28,550

Cost of services



9,263



6,766



33,521



26,963

Research and development



13,019



10,671



50,141



41,644

Selling, general and administrative



16,763



30,039



74,122



91,704

Impairment of other noncurrent assets



—



—



543



920

Total operating expenses



44,708



54,500



183,191



189,781

Operating loss



(20,487)



(35,167)



(79,318)



(86,603)





























Other Expense, Net

























Interest expense



(4,886)



(4,570)



(18,891)



(18,400)

Interest and dividend income



312



426



1,617



2,451

Other income (expense), net



40



(310)



(330)



(165)

Total other expense, net



(4,534)



(4,454)



(17,604)



(16,114)

Equity in net loss of affiliates



—



(13)



(3)



(1,138)

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes



(25,021)



(39,634)



(96,925)



(103,855)

Income tax benefit (expense)



(13)



(48)



160



82

Loss from continuing operations

$ (25,034)

$ (39,682)

$ (96,765)

$ (103,773)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax benefit



—



(1,979)



4,599



(66,748)

Net loss

$ (25,034)

$ (41,661)

$ (92,166)

$ (170,521)

Net Loss per Share

























Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Precigen per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.13)

$ (0.22)

$ (0.49)

$ (0.62)

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to Precigen per share, basic and diluted



—



(0.01)



0.02



(0.40)

Net loss attributable to Precigen per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.13)

$ (0.23)

$ (0.47)

$ (1.02)

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted



199,259,802



178,225,571



197,759,900



167,065,539



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Precigen, Inc.