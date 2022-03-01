Ohio Once Again Earns High Rankings in Site Selection's Governor's Cup

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Site Selection, a leading corporate real estate economic development magazine, announced that Ohio ranked No. 2 among the nation for total projects overall for the second consecutive year. Ohio also ranked No. 4 in projects per capita to achieve a top-five ranking in both categories.

"Ohio's consistently high rankings highlight the competitive advantages of our communities of all sizes and the talent, work ethic and ingenuity of the people of Ohio," said Governor Mike DeWine. "This is further evidence that Ohio is a business-friendly state with the solutions companies need to compete and thrive in the global marketplace."

The state earned the lofty rankings based on Site Selection criteria, which measures new business projects with significant impact, including headquarters, manufacturing plants, R&D operations, and logistics sites. Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, JobsOhio, and state and local economic development and community partners across the state collaborated with companies to bring many of those projects to communities of all sizes throughout Ohio.

"Ohio is in the midst of a generational opportunity as families, businesses and investors are finding tremendous value in Ohio's perfect balance between growing your business and career with an affordable quality of life," said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. "As more businesses look to establish new operations from overseas or away from the costly coasts, they are discovering that Ohio is the right choice to invest and succeed."

The Governor's Cup 2021 rankings also place many of Ohio's metropolitans and smaller cities and villages among the nation's top in attracting new businesses and investments.

Cincinnati and Columbus placed in the top ten metros for projects per capita with populations of over 1 million, finishing No. 2 and No. 9, respectively. Dayton placed first overall in total projects for metros with a population between 200,000 and 1 million, with Toledo placing No. 7, followed by Akron at No. 8. Bowling Green and Lima finished No. 2 and No. 3 overall for total projects among metros with a population of less than 200,000.

The state's smaller markets are also drawing significant business opportunities. Ohio placed as the No. 1 overall state in top micropolitans – defined as one or more adjacent counties that contain an urban core with 10,000 to 50,000 people – earning 17 spots in the Top 100.

Site Selection named Findlay the No. 1 micropolitan, and Fremont placed at No. 10 in number of projects.

Site Selection has awarded the Governor's Cup annually since 1988, based on new and expanded corporate facilities as tracked by the proprietary Conway Projects Database. Corporate real estate analysts regard site Selection's yearly analyses as "the industry scoreboard."

