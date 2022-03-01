<legend role="h2"><span>Learn about common kidney conditions and how to keep your kidneys safe and healthy</span></legend>

March is Kidney Health Month <legend role="h2"><span>Learn about common kidney conditions and how to keep your kidneys safe and healthy</span></legend>

BALTIMORE, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- March is Kidney Health Awareness Month, a time of year when the Urology Care Foundation, the official Foundation of the American Urological Association and the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, raises awareness about kidney conditions and encourages the public to make direct, positive and healthy changes in their lives to keep their kidneys healthy.

The kidneys are fist-size organs that cleanse our blood of toxins or waste and filter it out of our bodies through urine. They also make hormones that help to keep our blood pressure stable, make red blood cells and keep our bones healthy.

A few simple ways to keep your kidneys functioning properly include:

Keeping active and fit,

Controlling blood sugar,

Monitoring blood pressure,

Monitoring weight and eating healthy,

Drinking plenty of fluids,

Quitting smoking and

Having kidney function tested if at high risk.

"The health of your kidneys is essential for your health. This month, focus on taking care of your kidneys by learning more about common kidney conditions and making positive lifestyle changes," said Harris M. Nagler, MD, president of the Urology Care Foundation. "If you are at risk for kidney stones, kidney infections, kidney disease or kidney cancer, talk to your doctor and ensure that you are getting reliable health education and information from sources like the Urology Care Foundation."

Commons kidney conditions:

Kidney Stones: Kidney stones are formed by high levels of minerals or salts in the urine. Kidney stones can start small but can grow larger in size, even filling the inner hollow structures of the kidney. Some stones stay in the kidney, and do not cause any problems. Sometimes, the kidney stone can travel down the ureter, the tube between the kidney and the bladder. If the stone reaches the bladder, it can be passed out of the body in urine. If the stone becomes lodged in the ureter, it blocks the urine flow from that kidney and causes pain.

Kidney Infections: The kidneys can be infected by bacteria or a virus. Kidney infections can cause people to feel very sick and require treatment with antibiotics.

Kidney Disease: Known as the "silent epidemic," kidney disease often shows no signs until it is advanced. High blood pressure and diabetes are two leading causes of kidney disease. Other risk factors include heart disease, obesity, high cholesterol and a family history of kidney disease.

Kidney Cancer: Kidney cancer is one of the top 10 most common cancers in the United States, with more than 76,000 new cases diagnosed each year. The average age of people diagnosed with kidney cancer is 64 and it is about twice as common in men than in women.

In observance of Kidney Health Awareness Month, the Urology Care Foundation encourages the public to learn their risk factors for kidney-related conditions and to download free educational materials at www.urologyhealth.org.

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Collaborating with physicians, researchers, patients and the public, the Foundation supports and improves urologic clinical care by funding research, developing patient education and pursuing philanthropic support. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: www.urologyhealth.org.

