LIVEONE AND SHOWSTAR TV JOIN FORCES TO MARKET AND CROSS-SELL "SHOWSTAR: UK VS USA" THE UK'S INFLUENCER PAY-PER-VIEW BOXING EVENT OF 2022 SOCIAL MEDIA STARS DEJI VS ALEX WASSABI TO HEADLINE THE GLOBAL PPV EVENT LIVE FROM OVO ARENA WEMBLEY ON MARCH 5, 2022 AT 2:00 PM ET

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), a creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships, subscriptions, and live and virtual events, announced today a cross-platform promotional deal with Showstar TV to boost digital ticket sales, marketing and promotions for "Showstar: UK vs "USA" global pay-per-view event which premieres live on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET from the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Additionally, LiveOne will live stream pre-fight activities including the Open Workout (Wednesday, March 2, 2022 @ 1:00 PM ET), Press Conference (Thursday, March 3, 2022 @ 1:00 PM ET) and the Weigh-In (Friday, March 4, 2022 @ 1:00 PM ET).

LiveOne Logo (PRNewsfoto/LiveOne, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

This partnership with Showstar further exemplifies LiveOne's commitment to live stream social boxing and pop culture events. By leveraging LiveOne's and Showstar's combined platforms this will truly be a global event. LiveOne's previous global social boxing and music event garnered over 3.5 billion impressions, 136,000 PPV purchases and made history as the first-ever event to offer NFT tickets with every PPV purchase.

"There is a global appetite for live events that blend the best aspects of sports, social media influence, music, entertainment and technology together," said Robert Ellin, CEO and Chairman of LiveOne. "We are committed to this new wave of entertainment which will continue to evolve and create new formats to engage new audiences. LiveOne is excited to share our expertise and deep database in the social boxing arena with our partner Showstar."

"On Saturday 5th March, the iconic OVO Arena Wembley plays host to Showstar's inaugural event. With the UK going head to head with the USA, and superstars Deji and Wassabi battling out in the ring, we can't wait for the action and entertainment to get started," said Ashley Bothwell of Showstar Entertainment. "With this global event appealing to UK and US fans alike, Showstar is excited to join forces with such an experienced partner as LiveOne."

The Showstar: UK vs USA PPV event has a stacked fight card. In addition to the headliner featuring Deji vs Alex Wassabi, fans will be treated to a deep line up, including the co-main event pitting the Beta Squad's King Kenny vs Faze Clan's Faze Temperrr. Additional match ups to include: Kristen Hanby vs Vitaly, and Armz Korleone vs Minikon, Ryan Taylor vs DK Money, Ashley Cain vs Andreas Eskander.

LiveOne is a talent-centric platform focused on superfans and building long-term franchises in on-demand audio and video, podcasting, vodcasting, OTT linear channels, PPV, and livestreaming. Its model includes multiple monetization paths including subscription, advertising, sponsorship, merchandise sales, licensing, and ticketing.

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) (the "Company") is a creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships, subscriptions, and live and virtual events. As of January 2022, the Company has accrued a paid subscriber base of over 1.35** million, streamed over 2,900 artists, has a library of 30 million songs, 600 curated radio stations, 268 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, released music-related NFTs, and has created a valuable connection between fans, brands, and bands. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio , React Presents , Gramophone Media , Palm Beach Records , Custom Personalization Solutions, LiveXLive, PPVOne and PodcastOne , which generates more than 2.48 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across its stable of top-rated podcasts. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, and XUMO. For more information, visit www.liveone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter .

About Showstar Entertainment Ltd

Headquartered in the UK, Showstar Entertainment Ltd is a sports promotion that brings together the worlds of boxing and social media, creating unmissable action and drama for fans across the globe.

Showstar's inaugural event takes place at the iconic OVO Arena Wembley in London, on Saturday 5th March 2022. The event brings together influencer powerhouses from the UK and USA, in one of the most highly anticipated events of 2022. In a battle of both nations and individuals, superstar talent from around the USA, cross the Atlantic to take on the UK's finest.

Delivering world-class live arena events with exceptional production values, Showstar is the boxing home for the young, engaged and dynamic audience that celebrate their stars and idols within the social media world.

For further information, visit www.showstarboxing.com and follow us on Instagram, YouTube and Tik Tok.

