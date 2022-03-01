GrowPath Achieves Record Growth in New Clients in 4th Quarter

Industry-leading law firm case management software GrowPath set growth records both for the 4th quarter of 2021 and for December alone.

DURHAM, N.C., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowPath, an industry leader in law firm management software, has announced record growth in new clients in both December and the fourth quarter of 2021. New clients of the software were up 150% this past quarter compared to Q4 2020, and December alone saw growth of 100% compared to the same month a year ago.

"We had a very nice close to the year, but expect even stronger results in 2022," said Neal Goffman, CEO of GrowPath. "The market is just now realizing the value that the GrowPath platform delivers. We have some major new releases scheduled for this year that are going to significantly change the way law firms run their business."

GrowPath has pleased clients throughout 2021, who have praised the software's ease of use and compatibility which allowed them to easily transition into the new normal of remote work.

"This software has navigated our firm through case management, positive client communications, and has helped in the overall organization of files with our firm," said JoEllen M., operations manager at GrowPath client Gervelis Law Firm.

The software makes life easier for everyone at the firm, not just the attorneys and managers.

"The data import from our previous software was pretty seamless," said Melissa E., a paralegal at GrowPath client VanDerGinst Law. "Also, they provided some great training to our entire staff."

About GrowPath

GrowPath is a cutting-edge legal case management software delivering industry-leading solutions for personal injury law firms. By partnering with GrowPath, in addition to the benefits of using a market leading platform, firms get access to some of the best and most creative minds in the industry. From the individuals leading our company to those working closely every day with our clients, we have years of real-world expertise building successful plaintiffs' firms. GrowPath is empowering firms to boost revenue by improving the efficiency of the services they deliver. To learn more, visit GrowPath.com.

