Greenspoon Marder Launches Franchise Law Practice Group Nationwide

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspoon Marder is pleased to announce the launch of the firm's Franchise Law practice group nationwide with the addition of five new attorneys. The firm welcomes partner Adam G. Wasch in Boca Raton, Fla. who will serve as Chair of the practice, as well as partners Evan M. Goldman and Brett M. Buterick in Edison, N.J. Additionally, Joseph C. Wasch joins as of counsel and Natalie M. Restivo as an associate in the firm's Boca Raton, Fla. office.

Greenspoon Marder's Franchise Law practice group has deep knowledge and legal experience advising franchisor and franchisee entrepreneurs and business owners on the structuring and operation of franchise systems, advising on state and federal franchise regulatory matters, providing strategic growth opportunities and international expansion. Our team of attorneys have decades of experience representing franchisors in all phases from startup to mature brands. This dynamic group regularly works with their franchise clients as legal partners handling all aspects of launching and maintaining a legally compliant franchise system from drafting and updating Franchise Disclosure Documents (FDD) to assisting with franchise closings and sales compliance to counseling clients through exit opportunities. From domestic to international, our attorneys have successfully represented hundreds of major franchisors, developers, sub-franchisors, early-stage companies, and mega-franchisees both as franchise counsel and in court.

"Over the last two years, regional, national, and international brands have faced numerous challenges and opportunities. Our new highly regarded national franchise law practice will expand our growing capabilities and develop our network globally," says Michael Marder, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder. "With the many legal and business demands on franchisors and franchisees, our firm is uniquely positioned to counsel these clients in corporate and business issues, tax, litigation, and regulatory matters across the U.S. This entrepreneurial and innovative Franchise team coupled with the firm's full-service capabilities will create even more value for new and existing clients," says Gerry Greenspoon, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder.

Adam G. Wasch will lead the franchise law practice group and regularly counsels startup, emerging and mature franchisors in all aspects of franchise law including drafting of FDDs, growth strategies, and sales compliance issues. Mr. Wasch regularly works with entrepreneurs and business owners to launch startup franchise brands and strategically guides his franchise clients of all sizes through all stages of the franchise life cycle. Mr. Wasch also serves as lead trial counsel in franchise disputes handling cases in court and arbitration across the country.

Evan M. Goldman concentrates his practice on franchises, working closely with both franchisor and franchisee clients to draft, negotiate, and register disclosure documents, franchise agreements, and related key documentation. Beyond the transactional work, Mr. Goldman regularly represents clients in dispute categories such as termination issues, breach of contract, trademark infringement disputes, fraud claims, and enforcement of non-competition agreements.

Brett M. Buterick regularly advises franchisors, technology startups, and established businesses in matters involving licensing, regulatory compliance, and complex business litigation. He helps early-stage franchise clients devise formation, expansion, and sale strategies by leveraging broad litigation experience to provide balanced, protective advice. In addition, Mr. Buterick regularly defends business entities in federal and state court matters involving breach of contract, fraud, business competition, consumer protection, and trademark infringement claims.

With more than 40 years of experience, Joseph C. Wasch concentrates his practice on franchise industry matters, involving business structuring, entity organization and corporate governance, equity and debt financing transactions, mergers and acquisitions, sales of businesses, drafting and reviewing software and intellectual property licensing/sale, employment law and human resources issues, trademark matters, purchase contracts, and complex commercial transactions. Mr. Wasch also regularly represents and provides counsel to franchisors, franchisees, large businesses, tech companies, and startups.

Natalie Restivo focuses her practice on franchise law advising early-stage, emerging and established franchise brands. She has extensive experience with providing general counsel services to franchisors including drafting and reviewing FDDs and Franchise Agreements. Ms. Restivo regularly provides franchisors with regulatory guidance on state and federal registrations and franchise document updates. She assists franchisees with due diligence matters, review of Franchise Disclosure Documents, general counsel services, and commercial leasing.

Greenspoon Marder is a national full-service business law firm with over 200 attorneys and offices across the United States. We are ranked among American Lawyer's Am Law 200, as one of the top law firms in the U.S. since 2015. Our firm was founded with the goal of providing the highest quality legal services at the highest value for our clients. Each of our clients is unique and so are their legal needs. We believe no one size fits all for professional services. Our lawyers offer flexible and creative solutions to meet our clients' respective needs. Our mission is to understand the challenges our clients face, build collaborative relationships and craft solutions with a focus on strategic goals. For more information, visit www.gmlaw.com.

