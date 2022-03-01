Federal Signal Reports Fourth Quarter Results with 61% Improvement in Orders and 107% Increase in Backlog; Issues Outlook for 2022

OAK BROOK, Ill., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS), a leader in environmental and safety solutions, today reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.
Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Highlights
- Q4 net sales of $301 million, up $7 million, or 2%, from last year
- Full-year net sales of $1.21 billion, up $82 million, or 7%, from last year
- GAAP EPS of $0.32 for the quarter, and $1.63 for the year
- Adjusted EPS of $0.40 for the quarter, and $1.75 for the year
- Record orders of $444 million for the quarter, up $168 million, or 61%, from last year
- Record backlog of $629 million, up $325 million, or 107%, from last year
- Issues 2022 outlook with adjusted EPS* of $1.76 to $2.00 and net sales of $1.35 billion to $1.45 billion
Solid Operational Performance Despite Ongoing Disruptions; Customer Demand at Unprecedented Levels
Strong Cash Flow Supports M&A, Organic Growth Investment and Cash Returns to Shareholders
Outlook
FEDERAL SIGNAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(in millions, except per share data)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net sales
$ 301.4
$ 294.8
$ 1,213.2
$ 1,130.8
Cost of sales
234.0
218.9
924.5
837.2
Gross profit
67.4
75.9
288.7
293.6
Selling, engineering, general and administrative expenses
37.6
38.4
149.2
149.2
Amortization expense
2.7
2.4
10.9
9.6
Acquisition and integration related (benefits) expenses
(3.0)
1.3
(2.1)
2.1
Restructuring
—
—
—
1.3
Operating income
30.1
33.8
130.7
131.4
Interest expense
1.2
1.2
4.5
5.7
Pension settlement charges
10.3
—
10.3
—
Other (income) expense, net
(0.6)
(1.0)
(1.7)
1.1
Income before income taxes
19.2
33.6
117.6
124.6
Income tax (benefit) expense
(0.3)
7.6
17.0
28.5
Income from continuing operations
19.5
26.0
100.6
96.1
Gain from discontinued operations and disposal, net of tax
—
0.1
—
0.1
Net income
$ 19.5
$ 26.1
$ 100.6
$ 96.2
Basic earnings per share:
Earnings from continuing operations
$ 0.32
$ 0.43
$ 1.65
$ 1.59
Earnings from discontinued operations and disposal, net of tax
—
0.00
—
0.00
Net earnings per share
$ 0.32
$ 0.43
$ 1.65
$ 1.59
Diluted earnings per share:
Earnings from continuing operations
$ 0.32
$ 0.42
$ 1.63
$ 1.56
Earnings from discontinued operations and disposal, net of tax
—
0.00
—
0.00
Net earnings per share
$ 0.32
$ 0.42
$ 1.63
$ 1.56
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
60.9
60.3
60.8
60.3
Diluted
61.8
61.6
61.9
61.7
Cash dividends declared per common share
$ 0.09
$ 0.08
$ 0.36
$ 0.32
Operating data:
Operating margin
10.0%
11.5%
10.8%
11.6%
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 40.0
$ 47.0
$ 180.5
$ 182.2
Adjusted EBITDA margin
13.3%
15.9%
14.9%
16.1%
Total orders
$ 443.8
$ 276.1
$ 1,538.8
$ 1,047.1
Backlog
628.9
303.9
628.9
303.9
Depreciation and amortization
12.9
11.7
50.4
44.8
FEDERAL SIGNAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of December 31,
(in millions, except per share data)
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 40.5
$ 81.7
Accounts receivable, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $2.1 and $2.9, respectively
136.0
127.0
Inventories
229.1
185.0
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
25.4
11.8
Total current assets
431.0
405.5
Properties and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $151.6 and $136.2, respectively
141.9
106.9
Rental equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $43.8 and $43.5, respectively
108.4
113.3
Operating lease right-of-use assets
29.8
21.9
Goodwill
432.2
394.2
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $42.7 and $31.9, respectively
205.7
153.5
Deferred tax assets
8.4
9.5
Deferred charges and other long-term assets
8.7
3.8
Long-term assets of discontinued operations
—
0.2
Total assets
$ 1,366.1
$ 1,208.8
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations
$ 0.6
$ 0.2
Accounts payable
64.8
51.6
Customer deposits
21.9
13.3
Accrued liabilities:
Compensation and withholding taxes
29.9
30.3
Current operating lease liabilities
8.8
8.2
Other current liabilities
44.4
44.7
Current liabilities of discontinued operations
—
0.1
Total current liabilities
170.4
148.4
Long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations
282.2
209.8
Long-term operating lease liabilities
22.1
15.5
Long-term pension and other post-retirement benefit liabilities
40.4
54.0
Deferred tax liabilities
53.2
53.7
Other long-term liabilities
13.8
24.5
Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations
—
0.8
Total liabilities
582.1
506.7
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $1 par value per share, 90.0 shares authorized, 68.9 and 67.8 shares issued,
68.9
67.8
Capital in excess of par value
256.7
240.8
Retained earnings
683.6
605.0
Treasury stock, at cost, 8.0 and 7.3 shares, respectively
(151.0)
(119.8)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(74.2)
(91.7)
Total stockholders' equity
784.0
702.1
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,366.1
$ 1,208.8
FEDERAL SIGNAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Years Ended
(in millions)
2021
2020
Operating activities:
Net income
$ 100.6
$ 96.2
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Net gain on discontinued operations and disposal
—
(0.1)
Depreciation and amortization
50.4
44.8
Deferred financing costs
0.3
0.3
Stock-based compensation expense
7.6
8.4
Pension settlement charges
10.3
—
Pension-related expense, net of funding
(3.8)
(6.6)
Changes in fair value of contingent consideration
(3.5)
(0.1)
Deferred income taxes, including change in valuation allowance
(6.5)
5.8
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
2.5
8.6
Inventories
(24.2)
2.5
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(2.6)
(0.6)
Rental equipment
(15.9)
(16.9)
Accounts payable
6.4
(13.9)
Customer deposits
3.9
1.7
Accrued liabilities
(5.5)
(1.2)
Income taxes
(11.6)
1.3
Other
(6.6)
6.1
Net cash provided by continuing operating activities
101.8
136.3
Net cash used for discontinued operating activities
—
(0.1)
Net cash provided by operating activities
101.8
136.2
Investing activities:
Purchases of properties and equipment
(37.4)
(29.7)
Payments for acquisition-related activity
(131.8)
(5.4)
Other, net
0.5
0.7
Net cash used for investing activities
(168.7)
(34.4)
Financing activities:
Increase (decrease) in revolving lines of credit, net
70.5
(11.8)
Purchases of treasury stock
(15.4)
(13.7)
Redemptions of common stock to satisfy withholding taxes related to stock-based compensation
(10.7)
(9.1)
Cash dividends paid to stockholders
(22.0)
(19.4)
Proceeds from stock compensation activity
4.2
0.6
Other, net
(0.2)
—
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
26.4
(53.4)
Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(0.7)
1.7
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(41.2)
50.1
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
81.7
31.6
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
$ 40.5
$ 81.7
FEDERAL SIGNAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
GROUP RESULTS
The following tables summarize group operating results as of and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:
Environmental Solutions Group
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
($ in millions)
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
Net sales
$ 245.5
$ 237.6
$ 7.9
$ 1,004.0
$ 915.8
$ 88.2
Operating income
24.1
33.3
(9.2)
120.5
124.3
(3.8)
Adjusted EBITDA
36.2
44.2
(8.0)
168.8
169.0
(0.2)
Operating data:
Operating margin
9.8%
14.0%
(4.2)%
12.0%
13.6%
(1.6)%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
14.7%
18.6%
(3.9)%
16.8%
18.5%
(1.7)%
Total orders
$ 381.3
$ 224.8
$ 156.5
$ 1,297.3
$ 840.0
$ 457.3
Backlog
576.4
282.5
293.9
576.4
282.5
293.9
Depreciation and amortization
12.0
10.7
1.3
46.7
41.3
5.4
Safety and Security Systems Group
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
($ in millions)
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
Net sales
$ 55.9
$ 57.2
$ (1.3)
$ 209.2
$ 215.0
$ (5.8)
Operating income
10.1
10.3
(0.2)
32.7
35.5
(2.8)
Adjusted EBITDA
11.0
11.2
(0.2)
36.4
39.3
(2.9)
Operating data:
Operating margin
18.1%
18.0%
0.1%
15.6%
16.5%
(0.9)%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
19.7%
19.6%
0.1%
17.4%
18.3%
(0.9)%
Total orders
$ 62.5
$ 51.3
$ 11.2
$ 241.5
$ 207.1
$ 34.4
Backlog
52.5
21.4
31.1
52.5
21.4
31.1
Depreciation and amortization
0.9
0.9
—
3.6
3.4
0.2
Corporate Expenses
Corporate operating expenses were $4.1 million and $9.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
Corporate operating expenses were $22.5 million and $28.4 million for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
SEC REGULATION G NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
The financial measures presented below are unaudited and are not in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company has provided this supplemental information to investors, analysts, and other interested parties to enable them to perform additional analyses of operating results, to illustrate the results of operations giving effect to the non-GAAP adjustments shown in the reconciliations below, and to provide an additional measure of performance which management considers in operating the business.
Adjusted income from continuing operations and adjusted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS"):
The Company believes that modifying its 2021 and 2020 income from continuing operations and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") provides additional measures which are representative of the Company's underlying performance and improve the comparability of results between reporting periods. Adjusted income from continuing operations and Adjusted EPS are both non-GAAP measures. During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, adjustments were made to reported GAAP income from continuing operations and diluted EPS to exclude the impact of acquisition and integration-related (benefits) expenses, pension-related charges, restructuring activity, coronavirus-related expenses, and purchase accounting effects, where applicable.
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(in millions)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Income from continuing operations
$ 19.5
$ 26.0
$ 100.6
$ 96.1
Add (less):
Income tax (benefit) expense
(0.3)
7.6
17.0
28.5
Income before income taxes
19.2
33.6
117.6
124.6
Add (less):
Acquisition and integration-related (benefits) expenses
(3.0)
1.3
(2.1)
2.1
Pension-related charges (a)
10.3
(0.2)
10.6
2.3
Restructuring
—
—
—
1.3
Coronavirus-related expenses (b)
0.0
0.1
1.2
2.3
Purchase accounting effects (c)
0.2
0.2
0.7
0.7
Adjusted income before income taxes
$ 26.7
$ 35.0
$ 128.0
$ 133.3
Adjusted income tax expense (d)
(1.8)
(7.8)
(19.6)
(30.3)
Adjusted income from continuing operations
$ 24.9
$ 27.2
$ 108.4
$ 103.0
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(dollars per diluted share)
2021
2020
2021
2020
EPS, as reported
$ 0.32
$ 0.42
$ 1.63
$ 1.56
Add (less):
Income tax (benefit) expense
(0.01)
0.12
0.27
0.46
Income before income taxes
0.31
0.54
1.90
2.02
Add (less):
Acquisition and integration-related (benefits) expenses
(0.05)
0.03
(0.03)
0.03
Pension-related charges (a)
0.17
0.00
0.17
0.04
Restructuring
—
—
—
0.02
Coronavirus-related expenses (b)
0.00
0.00
0.02
0.04
Purchase accounting effects (c)
0.00
0.00
0.01
0.01
Adjusted income before income taxes
$ 0.43
$ 0.57
$ 2.07
$ 2.16
Adjusted income tax expense (d)
(0.03)
(0.13)
(0.32)
(0.49)
Adjusted EPS
$ 0.40
$ 0.44
$ 1.75
$ 1.67
(a)
Pension-related charges in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include $10.3 million of pension settlement charges incurred in connection with a pension annuitization project. In addition, during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, the Company recorded charges of $0.3 million and $2.3 million, respectively, in connection with the withdrawal from multi-employer pension plans. Such charges are included as a component of Other (income) expenses, net on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.
(b)
Coronavirus-related expenses in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 relate to direct expenses incurred in connection with the Company's response to the coronavirus pandemic, that are incremental to, and separable from, normal operations. Such expenses primarily relate to incremental paid time off provided to employees and costs incurred to implement enhanced workplace safety protocols.
(c)
Purchase accounting effects in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 relate to adjustments to
(d)
Adjusted income tax expense for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 was recomputed after excluding the impact of acquisition and integration-related (benefits) expenses, pension-related charges, restructuring activity, coronavirus-related expenses, and purchase accounting effects, where applicable.
Adjusted EBITDA:
The Company uses adjusted EBITDA and the ratio of adjusted EBITDA to net sales ("adjusted EBITDA margin"), at both the consolidated and segment level, as additional measures which are representative of its underlying performance and to improve the comparability of results across reporting periods. We believe that investors use versions of these metrics in a similar manner. For these reasons, the Company believes that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, at both the consolidated and segment level, are meaningful metrics to investors in evaluating the Company's underlying financial performance.
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents the total of income from continuing operations, interest expense, pension settlement charges, acquisition and integration-related (benefits) expenses, restructuring activity, coronavirus-related expenses, purchase accounting effects, other expense/income, income tax benefit/expense, and depreciation and amortization expense, as applicable. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure that represents the total of income from continuing operations, interest expense, pension settlement charges, acquisition and integration-related (benefits) expenses, restructuring activity, coronavirus-related expenses, purchase accounting effects, other expense/income, income tax benefit/expense, and depreciation and amortization expense, as applicable, divided by net sales for the applicable period(s).
Segment adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents the total of segment operating income, acquisition and integration-related expenses, restructuring activity, coronavirus-related expenses, purchase accounting effects, and depreciation and amortization expense, as applicable. Segment adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure that represents the total of segment operating income, acquisition and integration-related expenses, restructuring activity, coronavirus-related expenses, purchase accounting effects, and depreciation and amortization expense, as applicable, divided by net sales for the applicable period(s). Segment operating income includes all revenues, costs and expenses directly related to the segment involved. In determining segment income, neither corporate nor interest expenses are included. Segment depreciation and amortization expense relates to those assets, both tangible and intangible, that are utilized by the respective segment.
Other companies may use different methods to calculate adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin.
Consolidated
The following table summarizes the Company's consolidated adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin and reconciles net income to consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
($ in millions)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Income from continuing operations
19.5
26.0
100.6
96.1
Add (less):
Interest expense
1.2
1.2
4.5
5.7
Pension settlement charges
10.3
—
10.3
—
Acquisition and integration-related (benefits) expenses
(3.0)
1.3
(2.1)
2.1
Restructuring
—
—
—
1.3
Coronavirus-related expenses
0.0
0.1
1.2
2.3
Purchase accounting effects *
0.0
0.1
0.3
0.3
Other (income) expense, net
(0.6)
(1.0)
(1.7)
1.1
Income tax (benefit) expense
(0.3)
7.6
17.0
28.5
Depreciation and amortization
12.9
11.7
50.4
44.8
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA
$ 40.0
$ 47.0
$ 180.5
$ 182.2
Net sales
$ 301.4
$ 294.8
$ 1,213.2
$ 1,130.8
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin
13.3%
15.9%
14.9%
16.1%
*
Excludes purchase accounting expense effects included within depreciation and amortization of $0.2 million and $0.1 million
Environmental Solutions Group
The following table summarizes the Environmental Solutions Group's adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin and reconciles operating income to adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
($ in millions)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating income
$ 24.1
$ 33.3
$ 120.5
$ 124.3
Add:
Acquisition and integration-related expenses
0.1
0.1
0.3
0.4
Restructuring
—
—
—
0.7
Coronavirus-related expenses
0.0
—
1.0
2.0
Purchase accounting effects *
0.0
0.1
0.3
0.3
Depreciation and amortization
12.0
10.7
46.7
41.3
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 36.2
$ 44.2
$ 168.8
$ 169.0
Net sales
$ 245.5
$ 237.6
$ 1,004.0
$ 915.8
Adjusted EBITDA margin
14.7%
18.6%
16.8%
18.5%
*
Excludes purchase accounting expense effects included within depreciation and amortization of $0.2 million and
Safety and Security Systems Group
The following table summarizes the Safety and Security Systems Group's adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin and reconciles operating income to adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
($ in millions)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating income
$ 10.1
$ 10.3
$ 32.7
$ 35.5
Add:
Restructuring
—
—
—
0.3
Coronavirus-related expenses
0.0
—
0.1
0.1
Depreciation and amortization
0.9
0.9
3.6
3.4
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 11.0
$ 11.2
$ 36.4
$ 39.3
Net sales
$ 55.9
$ 57.2
$ 209.2
$ 215.0
Adjusted EBITDA margin
19.7%
19.6%
17.4%
18.3%
