Ellie Mental Health Sells 100 Units in 100 Days With the need for mental health access greater than ever, this rapidly growing franchise is here to help, selling a total of 125 clinics and counting

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellie Mental Health, a franchise that makes quality mental health services more accessible, is thrilled to announce its plans to continue the brand's rapid growth across the country. Since signing their first franchisee last fall, Ellie has sold an impressive 125 units, with 100 of them selling in 100 days and the brand continues to have multiple signing calls each week. The demand for mental health is at its highest right now and continues to trend upward as the stigma around it declines. People want access to mental health clinics and resources, and Ellie is addressing this by growing with franchise partners nationwide. By the end of the year, Ellie Mental Health aims to have 40 franchise locations in over 10 states open and running as well as awarding 300 additional units.

Currently, Ellie has 16 clinic locations open in the state of Minnesota. The first franchise location will open in Noblesville, Indiana this July. Shortly after, there will be locations opening in cities across America like Denver, Dallas, Chicago, Atlanta, Baltimore, and many more.

"The amount of interest that we have seen has been something we couldn't have predicted," said Chris Pash, President and Co-Founder of Ellie Mental Health. "Interest alone doesn't make this thing work. The sophistication, personal story, passion and community connection that each franchisee has is what makes this so fun, and what will make this successful. When we started, 100 was an "if we get there" goal. Today we are talking about being able to support 400 or more. At this pace, we will have an additional 250 licenses sold by the end of the year. It really is a humbling feeling, and we couldn't be more honored that people want to join the Ellie Family!"

Ellie Mental Health offers a unique and innovative approach to mental health care for all ages. Services include therapy for individuals and families, couples counseling, psychiatric medication management, and community-based mental health services. Ellie understands that mental health care is a priority and offers a quick turnaround time for matching clients with highly-qualified clinicians that will best suit their needs. Each location is run by entrepreneurs who have a personal connection to mental health and are passionate about providing safe and welcoming environments to ensure that clients feel comfortable during their sessions, whether they are in-person or telehealth.

To continue providing high-quality mental health care around the country, Ellie Mental Health is actively seeking franchise partners who are passionate about mental health and will go above and beyond to exceed the needs of clients.

For more information about franchising with Ellie Mental Health, please visit https://www.elliementalhealth.com/join-franchise.

About Ellie Mental Health

Ellie Mental Health is a millennial-made and owned mental health agency that is rapidly expanding across the nation. They are transforming the culture of mental healthcare by providing creative solutions and using innovative thinking to reduce barriers in accessing mental health services. For more information about Ellie Mental Health, visit https://www.elliementalhealth.com/.

