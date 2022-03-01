Cravy's ships the tastiest Mediterranean food from top restaurants right to your door!

PRINCETON, N.J., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Mediterranean gourmets got stuck in their houses during the pandemic. Their pharmaceutical background got transformed into an online food business; this is how Cravy's started in a nutshell.

Enjoy hard-to-find authentic Mediterranean meals from top restaurants shipped nationwide. (PRNewswire)

"Cravy's ships authentic Mediterranean flavors to you so you feel like you are traveling in the Mediterranean."

For Banu Ozkaya and Elif Arsoy, socializing around food with their families and friends is everything. "During the lockdown, we were not able to go out, invite anyone over. We got overwhelmed with cooking every day, even if we really enjoy cooking," Elif says.

Finding authentic Mediterranean food is always a challenge in the US.

"We live in Central Jersey, only an hour drive to Manhattan. The city is full of amazing restaurants, but it is not always feasible to go to the city to eat. It takes a lot of time and money to get to the city," Banu says. She adds ordering from Cravy's is a convenient and cheaper alternative than commuting or traveling for best food.

Cravy's gives a fantastic service for true gourmets and professionals with busy lives. Cravy's team picks the best dishes from different Mediterranean cuisines and curates family-sized boxes so you can indulge yourself and your loved ones with healthy and delicious food. The best part is you spend less time and money.

What is Cravy's?

Cravy's is an online marketplace for gourmet Mediterranean restaurants and artisanal bakeries shipping nationwide. Only if the quality meets the expectation will the food be listed on the marketplace. Cravy's promises to deliver the best quality, truly authentic food nationwide. They have a "We will make it right" policy. If you don't like the service for any reason, they promise to fix it and make you happy with a new package or full refund.

How Cravy's works?

Cravy's team handpicks every meal with chefs. They create custom packaging for meals to be cold shipped to preserve the taste and texture. Cravy's boxes are true Mediterranean style; for four people or more. The biggest box size is for 18 people today. Customers pick their boxes, the delivery date, and voila!

Check Cravy's for gourmet Mediterranean meals!

How about trying a juicy kebab or waking up to the smell of chocolate croissants baking in your oven?

Select your favorite meal on www.cravys.com today. Pick your delivery date and enjoy your box with your loved ones.

Cravy's Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cravy's