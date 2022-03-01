Codecademy and Black and Brilliant Launch Africa-Based AI Accelerator

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Codecademy , the leading online learning platform for technical skills, is partnering with The Black and Brilliant Advocacy Network to launch an Applied Artificial Intelligence accelerator and mentorship program in Africa. After launching their first accelerator together in 2021, the organizations are teaming up again to bring the program to Africa and empower a new generation of tech talent in the region.

Combining upskilling and mentorship, the Codecademy and Black and Brilliant program will focus on both the hard and soft skills needed to build successful careers in AI. Over the course of 10 weeks, participants will master the fundamentals of data science, data engineering and programming using Codecademy's self-guided, hands-on learning platform. Participants will also work with a group of coaches and mentors from companies like Shopify, Google and Etsy to explore topics like user experience, ethics and bias, and the business of AI.

"As AI becomes more powerful, it's imperative that people of all backgrounds, nationalities, races, and genders have the opportunity to leverage that power – so that they can make an impact on their communities and the world at large," said Zach Sims, co-founder and CEO of Codecademy. "Through education and mentorship, our goal is to empower a new generation of global leaders in AI, equipping them with the skills they need to solve problems and incite change through technology."

Founded by husband-and wife-team Tony Effik and Perky Noah-Effik, Black and Brilliant is an advocacy group focused on initiatives to diversify workforces and streamline talent pipelines for BIPOC communities. After meeting Codecademy's CEO Zach Sims at an event with the United Nations last year, the two founders immediately saw an opportunity to work together given their organizations' shared mission to democratize career opportunities in technology.

"Growing up in the UK and Nigeria, and even now, I continue to meet brilliant Africans with the potential to play a role in the global digital economy," said Tony Effik, Co-Founder of Black and Brilliant and Managing Director at Google. "We decided with Codecademy to coalesce around the idea of helping a foundational group leapfrog to the most current technology. Our hope is that this group helps the next cohort, and so on. We are grateful for Codecademy and how its platform democratizes learning and makes this all possible."

As artificial intelligence becomes a more powerful and influential technology, it has the potential to be a transformative force in Africa — helping to reduce inequality, alleviate poverty and improve access to public services like health and education. Limited access to AI education, however, remains a barrier to ensuring the impact of AI is felt throughout African societies. Codecademy and Black and Brilliant's accelerator program aims to equip local technologists with the skills they need to lead careers in AI and continue driving innovation in the region.

Applications for the Codecademy and Black and Brilliant Applied Artificial Intelligence program open March 1. For more details about the program and how to apply, please visit here .

Codecademy is a leading online learning platform for technical skills, empowering millions of people worldwide to lead inspiring careers in technology. Codecademy's innovative, scalable approach to online coding education makes it possible for anyone to master the skills needed to succeed in our tech-enabled workforce. Since 2011, over 50 million learners from 190 countries have accessed Codecademy's extensive course offerings on web development, data science, cybersecurity, and more, as well as in-demand programming languages like Python, CSS, and JavaScript. In addition to helping individuals unlock the full power of technology, Codecademy for Business supports companies like General Motors and Kayak as they train and upskill their teams for the future. Codecademy is headquartered in New York City.

Black and Brilliant is an advocacy group - for people of all backgrounds - united in creating a more diverse workforce. Founded in 2020 with the aim of challenging and eliminating the ideas that far too many corporate leaders hold about the lack of black talent in business. At Black and Brilliant, we are fascinated by the possibilities that digital transformation can bring, ranging from disciplines and technologies like Artificial Intelligence, to Crypto to Cyber Security.

