CENTURY 21® Empowering Latinas Program Teams Up with Hispanic Heritage Foundation and Gaby Natale to Create Real Estate Career Opportunities for Latinas Nationwide

MADISON, N.J., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century 21 Real Estate LLC, the industry franchise leader and innovator for more than 50 years, announced today that in collaboration with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, the brand will be expanding its successful CENTURY 21® Empowering Latinas Program in 2022 with a national call-to-entry providing critical educational opportunities including financial support for 121 Latina entrepreneurs seeking to obtain a real estate license. Launched in 2018 as a market-focused campaign, the breakthrough program has since enabled deserving women across Florida, California and Texas to pursue careers in real estate. The Empowering Latinas program has also supported the work of philanthropic organizations such as the Eva Longoria Foundation and the Hispanic Heritage Foundation in their efforts to empower the entrepreneurs of tomorrow.

"HHF is thrilled to partner once again with the CENTURY 21 brand in an effort to continue diversifying the access to financial education and job opportunities in real estate across America through the CENTURY 21® Empowering Latinas Program," said Antonio Tijerino, President and CEO of HHF. "It's even more exciting to be work with a friend of mine and our organization, Gaby Natale as spokesperson of the national campaign."

"According to the Urban Institute, over the next 20 years, it is projected that Latinos will account for 70 percent of new homeownership growth in the U.S.*, so it is more important than ever that our industry of real estate professionals represent the same level of diversity as those communities we are serving in markets across the country," said Mike Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "It is crucial that we not only open the door for more diverse candidates to enter our industry, but that we provide them with the critical financial, educational and business resources and support to set them on the path to real estate success. We are excited to bring the Empowering Latinas program to the next level as we identify the most promising Latina entrepreneurs across the country."

As part of the brand's efforts to further advance equity and representation within the real estate profession, Century 21 Real Estate will host its first virtual empowerment event, "IMPARABLES: An Empowering Latinas Event", focused on inspiring the next generation of real estate leaders. Available to attendees nationwide, the event will be hosted by 3-time Emmy award winning journalist, bestselling author of "The Virtuous Circle", motivational speaker, and entrepreneur, Gaby Natale, and will feature Latina real estate industry leaders sharing experiences from their own journeys within the industry as well as best practices for achieving success as a real estate professional. Free event registration is available at century21empoweringlatinas.splashthat.com/.

"As someone who went from being unemployed to running a profitable business, and becoming a bestselling author, I know how life can change dramatically for the better when you find the right tribe and tools," said Natale. "Latinas are among the most resilient and entrepreneurial people of our time, but not every Hispanic woman has access to the tools and education they need to achieve financial freedom and create generational wealth. That's why I am thrilled to partner with the CENTURY 21® Empowering Latinas program as we help put more Latinas on the path towards success."

"Receiving the Empowering Latinas award was a pivotal moment in my life and career," said Jeanette Avellaneda, CENTURY 21 Garlington & Associates affiliated agent and 2018 Empowering Latinas Program honoree. "At the time I was an unemployed mother of four who had just gotten divorced and was in danger of being evicted from our apartment. I could never have imagined how applying for this program would change our lives forever. With the support of the CENTURY 21 brand, I was able to start a fulfilling career that allowed me to purchase my family's first home, give my daughter her dream Quinceañera and partake in all the graduation activities for my son. Beyond the financial security, this career has pushed me out of my comfort zone and given me the opportunity to help my fellow Latinos who otherwise feel they would never be able to reach their dreams of homeownership."

Latinas interested in applying for the educational stipend can do so online at C21EmpoweringLatinas.com starting March 1 through April 30, 2022. In order to qualify for the Empowering Latinas program, applicants must be at least 18 years old, be of Hispanic heritage, have a high school degree or GED, and be a US citizen, or legal resident of the United States. Please visit the Empowering Latinas website for additional program details and application forms.

