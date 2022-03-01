BEC Technologies receives FCC Certification for Anterix™ 900 MHz

RICHARDSON, Texas, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BEC Technologies Inc . , a leading developer, and manufacturer of 4G LTE and 5G wireless broadband solutions, announced its MXConnect® MX-200 PL9 Industrial LTE Router received FCC certification for operation on Anterix™ 900 MHz spectrum.

In today's grid expansion and modernization efforts, private LTE networks have become increasingly important, and the MX-200 PL9 provides resilient and secure connectivity for all grid assets and mission-critical applications.

The MX-200 PL9 is a versatile and full-featured platform, integrating robust cellular connectivity, active GPS, multiple Gigabit Ethernet interfaces, RS-232 serial device IP connectivity, and enterprise-level functionality such as dynamic routing, advanced security mechanisms, Quality of Service (QoS), SPI firewall, VPN Termination, and auto-failover for unparalleled uptime and network redundancy.

The platform's ultra-compact footprint fits in your palm, making it perfect for narrow or limited installation spaces. Panel and DIN-Rail options allow mounting virtually anywhere. Alternatively, the MX-200 PL9 can be paired with the BEC ANT-PL9 outdoor omnidirectional antenna for areas with poor cellular reception. The high-gain Dual MIMO antenna is built with low-loss LMR 200 cable and connectors for optimal efficiency and coverage, even in remote locations.

"We are delighted to add the BEC MX-200 PL9 Advanced Industrial Router to the growing portfolio of devices in the Anterix Active Ecosystem," said Carlos L'Abbate, Anterix Chief Technology & Engineering Officer. "We look forward to BEC's continued support in delivering connectivity solutions for 900 MHz private LTE networks."

"BEC is excited to be working with Anterix™ and further demonstrating our commitment to Anterix™ Active Ecosystem Program. We have several solutions to follow the MX-200 PL9, all enabling support for a diverse range of use cases for distribution automation, field area networks, other critical infrastructure applications," said D'Andre Ladson, Vice President of Marketing.

In addition, The MX-200 PL9 integrates seamlessly with BECentral™, our proven cloud-based remote management platform for managing large-scale UE deployments. As a result, administrators benefit from zero-touch provisioning, visual dashboards with real-time analytics intelligence, detailed reporting, performance monitoring, extensible API, and complete lifecycle management.

Availability

The BEC MX-200 PL9 is currently available in North America through BEC distribution partners. If you would like to learn more about the solution, please contact sales@bectechnologies.net.

About BEC Technologies

BEC Technologies is a leading developer and manufacturer of 4G LTE and 5G wireless broadband networking solutions for mobile operators, residential, enterprise, and industrial markets. BEC's comprehensive product portfolio of solutions incorporates Fixed Data Routers, VoIP/VoLTE Gateways, Rugged Outdoor, Industrial/M2M Connectivity, Public Safety, Fleet/Telematics, and Cloud-based remote device management. Our solutions are designed specifically for high availability, reliability, and secure connectivity, all backed up with class-leading technical service and support. Please visit www.bectechnologies.net or follow us on Twitter @BECTechnologies.

