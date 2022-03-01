AXA XL adds two to E&S Excess Casualty team in US

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet continued demand for quality Excess & Surplus insurance coverage, AXA XL has appointed two new underwriters to its E&S Excess Casualty team with the addition of Ying Yin Zhong as Senior Underwriter in New York and Zachery Gentile as Underwriter in Exton, Pennsylvania.

(PRNewsfoto/AXA XL) (PRNewswire)

According to Chief Underwriting Officer of Excess Liability Kimberly Smid, "Businesses are finding continued challenges in the admitted insurance markets with insurers being more conservative with their capacity and rates still climbing. That's where E&S insurance leaders, like AXA XL, continue to thrive in meeting the excess liability demands of business with more challenging risk profiles."

"With new additions like Ying and Zach, we continue to reinforce our underwriting resources to help our Wholesale Broker partners tackle their increasing flow of submissions," said Ms. Smid. "They join an already experienced and committed E&S team that impressively exercises their technical underwriting skills and creativity to find insurance solutions for our clients."

Ms. Zhong joins AXA XL from Arch Insurance Group where she served as a senior underwriter on the company's E&S Casualty Northeast Region team. A graduate of Binghamton University, she started her E&S insurance career gaining market experience from internships with both Cover X and RT Specialty. In her new role, Ms. Zhong will help Wholesale Brokers in the East Zone address their clients' E&S Excess Liability needs.

A graduate of Temple University's Fox School of Business, Mr. Gentile brings more than eight years of insurance industry experience including significant retail agent experience working as a Client Manager with WTW and more recently, as an underwriter with SUITELIFE© Underwriting Managers. In his new underwriting role, he will support wholesale broker partners throughout AXA XL's Central Zone.

AXA XL offers a wide range of E&S insurance solutions including Property, Casualty (both Primary and Excess), Professional and more, designed to address hard to place and unique risks.

Follow AXA XL on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

ABOUT AXA XL

AXA XL, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE

AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AXA XL