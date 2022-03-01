50TH ANNIVERSARY OF HELEN REDDY'S "I AM WOMAN" INSPIRES CELEBRATION OF INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY & WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH WITH INTERACTIVE MURAL

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Women's History Month in March and International Women's Day on March 8, UMe shines the spotlight on the iconic and empowering hits from artists such as Deana Cart er ("Did I Shave My Legs For This?"), Jessie J, ("Who You Are"), Mickey Guyton ("Remember Her Name"), Shania Twain ("Man! I Feel Like A Woman!"), Kiana Ledé ("Forfeit"), Linda Ronstadt ( You're No Good ), and many more superstars across alternative, country, jazz, pop, and rock 'n' roll. The theme, I AM WOMAN, is inspired by one of the most significant recordings of all time. Helen Reddy's "I Am Woman" first hit radio airwaves in 1972 and went on to shape an entire generation of women whose activism in support of equal rights reverberates to this day. A new lyric video for "I Am Woman" premieres today.

I Am Woman key art (PRNewswire)

Watch the new "I Am Woman" lyric video here:

https://IAMWOMAN.lnk.to/HRLyricVideoPR

The I AM WOMAN celebration includes an inspiring public mural; new feature stories showcasing women in music and custom merchandise for purchase on uDiscover, the online store where fans dig deeper into music by their favorite artists; an I AM WOMAN playlist featuring empowering songs from around the world; I AM WOMAN themed EPs across streaming platforms; and an empowering virtual conversation series featuring Robin Urdang, Kiana Ledé, UMG employees, and women in music. To begin the journey, visit I AM WOMAN , a comprehensive online destination created by UMe and uDiscoverMusic celebrating the ongoing impact and influence of artists across the musical spectrum.

The I AM WOMAN custom mural will give visitors an opportunity to create shareable moments and amplify their own stories from the "mural wall" located at 1239 Abbot Kinney Boulevard. The mural is live now and will be on display for several weeks. . Designed by Sara Serna and painted by Marcine Franckowiak , the colorfully vibrant 12'x10' wallscape depicts the I AM WOMAN artwork.

In addition to activations for fans, UMe is collaborating with social media influencers and Cameo in support of She Is The Music. The influencer video content will feature Shania Twain's "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!" and Helen Reddy's "I Am Woman," with influencer fees directly benefiting She Is The Music. Cameo will be donating proceeds from select artists' commissioned video messages to She Is The Music.

