Winners Announced for Internet2 Community Anchor Program's 2022 Distance Learning Scholarship

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet2 today announced the winners of the 2022 Community Anchor Program (CAP) Distance Learning Scholarship to provide free, interactive distance learning experiences for K-12 classes through the Center for Interactive Learning and Collaboration (CILC). A total of 31 K-12 teachers across Connecticut, Illinois, New York, and North Carolina are being awarded CILC scholarships, which will directly benefit more than 1,200 students.

"We are thrilled for the opportunity to help teachers bring unique, interactive learning opportunities to their classrooms – and we are so thankful for their brave, selfless service, especially during the past two years," said Stephanie Stenberg, Internet2 Community Anchor Program director. "This program also highlights the importance of nonprofit state and regional research and education networks, which do so much more than provide schools with lightning-fast internet connections. Their mission-driven service means that connected schools get hands-on network help and a community of interest to share resources with other connected schools, libraries, museums, and institutions."

The scholarship program was open to K-12 teachers from schools that connect to Internet2's national network through their state or regional research and education network, which includes about 50% of all U.S. public schools. Teachers could choose from any of the over 1,900 professionally delivered programs offered through CILC, which connect students to unique subject matter, artifacts, and experiences.

Live, Interactive Learning Experiences

Cathy Shide is a teacher at St. George Elementary in Illinois, which is a member of the Illinois Century Network. For Shide, CILC's Mathimals program with the Saint Louis Zoo is the perfect opportunity to supplement what her sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-grade math students are learning – from the number system, to ratios and proportionality, to equations and expressions. The program offers videos, live animals, and hands-on activities that demonstrate the importance of math in the zoo world. "I can envision using elephants' weights to compute about how much hay an elephant would need," Shide said. "We could extend that to water and other foods and nutrients."

Lorrayne Bolger is a fifth-grade teacher at Roxbury Central School in New York, which is a member of NYSERNet. Bolger selected the Stewards of the Sea program to allow students to explore how essential a clean watershed is to the functioning of our planet, discover pollution sources and environmental effects, and hear stories of marine mammals that have been entangled in trash and rehabilitated. "We live in the NYC watershed, and it is important for our students to understand how our environmental decisions can impact others," Bolger said. "They hear adults talking about watershed regulations, but they don't truly understand what a watershed is or how it is our job to help keep it clean."

Michelle Bibeault is the media technology integrationist at Eastford Elementary School in Connecticut, which is a member of the Connecticut Education Network. For Bibeault, the Digital Citizenship: Handle Technology With Care program will offer the school's kindergarten and first-grade students a jumpstart on how to use technology safely and responsibly – ultimately leading them to become good digital citizens. "Many of our young learners may have a difficult time understanding the meaning of digital citizenship, depending on their exposure to different technology media," Bibeault said. "This program will explore the meaning in a fun, interactive mode which will keep our students engaged and interested."

Distance Learning Scholarship Winners

The 31 scholarship recipients connect to the Internet2 network via one of the following four state research and education networks: Connecticut Education Network, Illinois Century Network, NYSERNet in New York, and MCNC in North Carolina.

Scholarship winners are listed below, along with the state or regional research and education network that connects their school to the Internet2 network.

# Teacher Name School Name City & State Grade(s) Connecting Research & Education Network 1 Anne Halloran Tortora Saint Bernard School Uncasville, CT 8 – 12th Grade Connecticut Education Network 2 Betty Ann LaPenna Ridge Road Elementary School North Haven, CT 1st Grade Connecticut Education Network 3 Carla DeStefanis North Haven High School North Haven, CT High School Connecticut Education Network 4 Claire Cloukey Mary E. Griswold School Berlin, CT 3rd Grade Connecticut Education Network 5 Dawn Primo Mary E. Griswold School Berlin, CT 3rd Grade Connecticut Education Network 6 Charles Kernan Eastford Elementary School Eastford, CT 5 – 8th Grade Connecticut Education Network 7 Ellie Mulligan North haven Middle School North Haven, CT Special Education Program Connecticut Education Network 8 Gary Pflomm Polk Oakville, CT 5th Grade Connecticut Education Network 9 Julie Prescott Chippens Hill Middle School Bristol, CT 8th Grade Connecticut Education Network 10 Lisa Wasylean Mary E. Griswold Elementary School Berlin, CT 3rd Grade Connecticut Education Network 11 Louise Morrison Thompson Middle School North Grosvenordale, CT 6th Grade Connecticut Education Network 12 Lynn Erickson Stafford Elementary School Stafford Springs, CT 1st Grade Connecticut Education Network 13 Megan Dill Eastford Elementary School Eastford, CT 4th Grade Connecticut Education Network 14 Michelle Bibeault Eastford Elementary School Eastford, CT Kindergarten and 1st Grade Connecticut Education Network 15 Rhiannon Scioscio Mary E. Griswold School Berlin, CT 3rd Grade Connecticut Education Network 16 Cathy Shide St. George Elementary Bourbonnais, IL 6 – 8th Grade Illinois Century Network 17 Nick Gerndt Litchfield Middle School Litchfield, IL 7th Grade Illinois Century Network 18 Annette Bahun Eden MSHS Eden, NY 6th Grade NYSERNet 19 Barbara Cella Roxbury Central School Roxbury, NY 4th Grade NYSERNet 20 Catherine Schuman Roxbury Central School Roxbury, NY Pre-K and Kindergarten NYSERNet 21 Elizabeth McLaughlin Roxbury Central School Roxbury, NY 2nd Grade NYSERNet 22 Catherine Novaes Stamford CSD Stamford, NY 9th Grade NYSERNet 23 Logan Betts Chautauqua Lake Elementary School Westfield, NY 6th Grade NYSERNet 24 Lorrayne Bolger Roxbury Central School Roxbury, NY 5th Grade NYSERNet 25 Karen Bramley Roxbury Central School Roxbury, NY 3rd Grade NYSERNet 26 Katie Wolford Unadilla Valley Middle School New Berlin, NY 8th Grade NYSERNet 27 Megan Tumilowicz Unadilla Valley Central School New Berlin, NY 7th Grade NYSERNet 28 Stacey Vasta Roxbury Central School Roxbury, NY 6th Grade NYSERNet 29 Morgan Park Milford Central School Milford, NY Kindergarten – 3rd Grade NYSERNet 30 Rebecca Griffing Roxbury Central School Roxbury, NY 1st Grade NYSERNet 31 Ruth Anderson E. B. Frink Middle School La Grange, NC 7th Grade MCNC

About the Internet2 Community Anchor Program

The Internet2 Community Anchor Program (CAP) is a community-driven program focused on expanding access to advanced broadband services and putting them to work to increase educational opportunities for everyone. CAP projects and resources include the Presidential Primary Sources Project, K-12 curriculum resources, and library broadband resources. For more information, visit the CAP webpage or follow @Internet2CAP on Twitter.

About Internet2

Internet2® is a non-profit, member-driven advanced technology community founded by the nation's leading higher education institutions in 1996. Internet2 serves 323 U.S. universities, 59 government agencies, 46 regional and state education networks and through them supports more than 80,000 community anchor institutions, over 1,000 InCommon participants, and 54 leading corporations working with our community, and 70 national research and education network operators that represent more than 100 countries.

Internet2 delivers a diverse portfolio of technology solutions that leverages, integrates, and amplifies the strengths of its members and helps support their educational, research, and community service missions. Internet2's core infrastructure components include the nation's largest and fastest research and education network that was built to deliver advanced, customized services that are accessed and secured by the community-developed trust and identity framework.

Internet2 offices are located in Ann Arbor, Mich.; Denver, Colo.; Washington, D.C.; and West Hartford, Conn. For more information, visit https://internet2.edu or follow @Internet2 on Twitter.

