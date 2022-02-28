Upstryve, Inc. Retains RBSM, LLP as Auditors to Assist in Upstryve's Filing of a S1 Registration Statement to Become a Fully Reporting Corporation

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Upstryve Inc ("Upstryve" or the "Company"), formerly ProBility Media Corp. ("ProBility") (OTCPK: PBYA), is pleased to announce that it has engaged RBSM LLP, a PCAOB registered public accounting firm, to audit Upstryve's consolidated financial statements for the purpose of preparing and filing a S1 Registration Statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission and subsequently become a fully reporting corporation. This is a significant development that brings the Company one step closer to achieving its goal of an eventual uplist to a more senior exchange.

"We are excited to share this development with our shareholders as it announces the next step in our ongoing rebranding and absorption of ProBility," Noah Davis, President, Upstryve, Inc. "We are hopeful that this milestone will lead us away from being grouped with other pink sheet companies who have less than stellar reputations."

In compliance with the SEC and FINRA, the filings will include a minimum of two years audited financials as well as management discussion and analysis.

About Upstryve Inc., formerly ProBility Media Corp

Upstryve is an international education, training, and career advancement company with a focus on vocational and skilled trades headquartered in southern Florida. Upstryve operates through its four brands including Upstryve, One Exam Prep, North American Crane Bureau Group and Disco Learning Media.

Upstryve is the only tutoring platform dedicated to providing aspiring trade professionals an affordable all-encompassing learning experience. Upstryve provides 1 on 1 contractor license exam preparation for professionals to confidently pass their state or national exams and obtain their contractor license. One Exam Prep provides licensing assistance and online test preparation for contractors throughout the United States. North American Crane Bureau Group (NACB) conducts over 400 safety programs each year all over the world for safety, rigging and crane training. NACB holds a federal accreditation under 29CFR part 1919, Cal/OSHA accreditation under Title 8, and is recognized by several state entities as being qualified to conduct lift equipment inspection / certification and / or operator training. Disco Learning Media specializes in eCourse development, program management, and consulting for learning experiences. For more information, visit www.upstryve.com/investors

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based upon information currently available to it. Accordingly, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or advise in the event of any change, addition or alteration to the information included in this Press Release including such forward-looking statements, except as required by federal securities laws.

