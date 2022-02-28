Sage Growth Partners Expands Marketing and Strategy Teams

BALTIMORE, Md., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Growth Partners (SGP), a Baltimore-based healthcare research, strategy, and marketing firm, today announced six new hires and five internal staff promotions to support continued national growth and new client acquisition.

The promotions and newly hired staff represent growth across the firm's marketing practice as well as the research and strategy functions.

Staff Promotions

Clara McClouth has been named director of strategic accounts, being promoted from her previous marketing account lead role. Clara provides clients with a wealth of planning and website project management experience. She previously served in strategic account roles with Newhall Klein and Campbell Ewald. Clara is a graduate of the University of Michigan where she double majored in psychology and communication studies, and Wayne State University, where she earned an MBA.

Renu Nadkarni was promoted to account lead. Previously, she served as a marketing account manager since 2020. Renu has a deep and insightful understanding of the healthcare industry. Prior to joining SGP, she managed communications and marketing for Mount Sinai Health System and Verana Health. She earned her Master of Public Health degree from Yale.

Manoj Selvaraj has been promoted to engagement manager. Prior to this, he was a senior consultant with the firm since joining in 2019. Manoj provides innovative and dynamic analytical thinking to clients through his background and deep experience in consulting and project management. Manoj earned his MBA from John Hopkins University and a bachelor's of engineering degree from the Manipal Institute of Technology, in Manipal, Karnataka, India.

Marty Summa, Jr. has been promoted to director of digital media and social strategy. Marty has been with the firm since 2020 and oversees digital marketing and social media efforts for clients. Before joining SGP, he served as a senior director of social/digital media and branding for the University of Maryland athletic department. Marty earned a bachelor's degree in Sports Management from the University of Connecticut.

Aubrey Westgate was promoted to managing account director, B2B sector. She was previously a senior account group director and a director of strategic accounts at the firm. Prior to joining SGP in 2018, Aubrey held editorial leadership roles with several national healthcare publications including, Physicians Practice Journal, Managed Healthcare Executive and Drug Topics. She is a graduate of Boston University, where she earned her degree in broadcast journalism.

George Evanko joined the firm as a senior writer and public relations strategist. Most recently, he served as the director of public relations for Benefitfocus, in Charleston, South Carolina. Throughout his career, George has developed PR, communications and crisis strategies for corporate, government and non-profit clients, and has worked for leading PR/marketing firms including Booz Allen Hamilton and Hill & Knowlton. He is a graduate of Towson University, where he earned his bachelor's degree in mass communications.

Miranda Hein has been hired as a business development and account lead. Prior to joining SGP, she was the director of business development for RiverCap Holdings in Rocky River, OH. A skilled healthcare marketer, Miranda will support the firm's new business efforts, while also leading client engagements. She is a graduate of Kent State University, in Kent, Ohio, where she received her bachelor's degree in communication and media studies.

John Johnson has joined the firm as a senior writer. John, who brings significant senior-level research, writing and thought leadership experience to SGP, most recently was a senior writer and principal researcher with Gartner. During his career, John founded Content on Demand and RFID 24-7, and has also served as a contributing editor for organizations such as The Boston Globe, IBM, Data Analytics Weekly and Bentley University. John is a graduate of Northeastern University, where he earned his bachelor's degree in journalism.

Melissa Madrid has joined the firm as an account manager. Melissa previously served as an advertising account manager with Sonoma Media Investments, in Santa Rosa, CA. Prior to that she was a marketing and PR associate with Nuvolum, where she assisted with the planning and execution of marketing programs for nationwide healthcare practices. Melissa earned her master of arts degree in Kinesiology and Sports Management from Saint Mary's College of California and her bachelor's degree from Barry University in Miami Shores, FL.

Marcia Rahman has been hired as a senior account group director. Previously, she was a senior marketing manager with Fresenius and also held a senior national account role with Abbott Laboratories. Marcia brings more than a decade of healthcare and life science industry experience to the team. She is a registered dietitian, having received her bachelor of science degree in human nutrition and dietetics from Michigan State University. Marcia earned her MBA from Texas Woman's University.

Andrea Seitz has joined the firm as a manager, market research. Andrea previously worked for Thomson Reuters as a manager of market research and competitive intelligence, where she worked with business units to identify strategic information needs and initiated market research projects to address these needs. She earned a master of science degree in market research from the University of Texas, Arlington, and a bachelor of science degree in Marketing from the University of Denver.

"We are in a period of unprecedented growth," said Boh Hatter, chief marketing officer and general manager of SGP's marketing practice. "Our successes are the byproduct of our remarkably talented team. It's exciting to announce these promotions and welcome so many accomplished people to our team."

The promotions and new hires further represent and strengthen SGP's expanding national footprint and bandwidth, serving multiple clients across the United States.

"We are continuing to build a team that possesses a unique level of diverse talent and experience," said Stephanie Kovalick, chief strategy officer and general manager of the firm's strategy practice. "To best serve our partners and clients, we provide an unsurpassed level of market knowledge, professionalism and strategic thinking. This is a difference maker within the market and has allowed us to continue our remarkable growth and success."

