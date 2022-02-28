REACTIVATE WELCOMES INVENERGY'S UTOPIA HILL AS HEAD OF ENGINEERING, PROCUREMENT & CONSTRUCTION

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reactivate, a joint venture between Invenergy, the leading privately-held global developer, owner and operator of sustainable energy solutions, and impact investment platform Lafayette Square, today announced that Utopia Hill joined as Head of Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC), effective February 14. Hill, who serves as Vice President, Renewable Construction at Invenergy, will assist the energy platform finance, acquire, develop, and operate solar energy projects primarily serving low-to-moderate income communities.

"Part of Invenergy's mission is to build a more sustainable world, and we want to make sure that sustainability is accessible to everyone," said Hill. "This joint venture partnership with Lafayette Square helps us to work towards that mission by building community solar projects in neighborhoods and developing a pipeline of renewable energy talent from underrepresented backgrounds and communities. It is something very close to my heart and I am excited to get to work."

Launched in January, Reactivate seeks to develop three gigawatts of renewable energy capacity, save $50 million in energy costs for low and moderate-income households, sign 100 contracts with minority or women-owned contractors, and facilitate workforce training for 2,500 underserved workers by 2030. As Head of EPC, Hill will assess potential development sites, manage procurement and construction contractors, and team up with organizations and community colleges on workforce development.

"We are very excited for Utopia to be officially joining the Reactivate team," said John Moran, Managing Director at Lafayette Square and Head of Business Development at Reactivate. "Her experience in renewables project management and construction is unmatched, and we are excited to have her expertise focused on bringing sustainable energy solutions to underserved areas."

"Utopia has made a name for herself throughout the industry as a valued, detail-oriented and driven energy and construction expert," said Art Fletcher, Executive Vice President, Global Sourcing at Invenergy. "We are thrilled to see her embrace this latest opportunity, using her experience and expertise not only to advance equitable clean energy development, but to train and encourage a new generation of talent to embrace and propel this industry forward."

Hill joined Invenergy in 2005 as the company's first minority and female engineer hired by the developer. In her time at Invenergy, she helped found and is one of the chairpersons of Black and Brown at Invenergy, an affinity group focused on increasing awareness, presence, opportunity, participation, and advocacy for people of African ancestry in sustainable energy careers. Hill graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in Aerospace Engineering.

Invenergy drives innovation in energy. Invenergy and its affiliated companies develop, own, and operate large-scale renewable and other clean energy generation and storage facilities in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Invenergy's home office is located in Chicago, and it has regional development offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Spain, Japan, Poland, and Scotland.

Invenergy and its affiliated companies have successfully developed more than 30,000 megawatts of projects that are in operation, construction or contracted, including wind, solar, and natural gas power generation and advanced energy storage projects. Learn about Invenergy at Invenergy.com.

Lafayette Square is a commercially scaled investment platform built for and enhanced by its commitment to impact. Lafayette Square deploys long term capital alongside impactful services to local communities across America through its credit, real estate, and renewables divisions.

Lafayette Square's mission is to be the leading provider of impact driven capital working toward a more inclusive economy. For more information about Lafayette Square, please visit www.lafayettesquare.com.

