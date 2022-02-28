LensCrafters Announces Sharon Stone as the Face of New ‘Your Eyes First’ Campaign

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LensCrafters, part of EssilorLuxottica and one of the largest optical retail brands in North America, announced today Golden Globe award winning actress and producer, Sharon Stone as the face of the brand's new 2022 'Your Eyes First' communications campaigns. Along with a new television spot, the 360-degree two-year omnichannel campaign featuring Stone will be showcased through digital touch points within LensCrafters stores, on LensCrafters.com, and across the company's marketing channels.

"LensCrafters has always been and continues to be a respected and recognized leader in the industry, providing vital vision care to so many. Eyewear has become not only a vision solution for me, but an empowering outlet to show my personality and creativity as an accessory. I am thrilled to partner with the brand for the 'Your Eyes First' campaigns demonstrating that the right pair of glasses can provide a fresh twist to elevate your style while taking your overall health into account. From getting an eye exam to being fitted for new frames with lenses tailored for my vision needs, LensCrafters provides a personalized, elevated experience." – Sharon Stone

Spotlighting the LensCrafters experience, focusing on new spring designer eyewear collections, premium eyecare, and style, the "Your Eyes First" campaign encompasses the latest innovations from LensCrafters in both clear and sun lens technology, and the expertly tailored eye care services that LensCrafters offers, including a comprehensive, state of the art eye exam and high-quality prescription lenses.

"Eye health is an essential part of everyday life and eyewear plays a leading role in individual style and expression," said Alfonso Cerullo, General Manager, LensCrafters. "We are excited to communicate our efforts and offerings with style icon Sharon Stone. The new campaign featuring Ms. Stone will further underscore our brand value proposition that LensCrafters is committed to being the trusted optical retailer for customers and patients that want a comprehensive, high quality eyecare and eyewear experience in the communities we serve."

The campaigns were shot by photographer Michael Muller and the television commercial shot by film producer, writer, and director Jeff Tomsic. Stone is captured wearing a selection of sophisticated new styles from LensCrafters latest designer collections including new optical frame releases from Ray-Ban, Dolce & Gabbana, and Prada. The best-selling Ray-Ban Round model will be offered in an exclusive black and silver color combination only available at LensCrafters.

"The versatile assortment of frames I wear in the campaign appeal to the latest spring trends yet remain timeless, aligning perfectly with my personal style. From a classic round frame to bold, cat-eye shapes, there is truly the perfect frame to suit everyone's style at LensCrafters." – Sharon Stone

Well respected in the film industry and a recognized activist and humanitarian who supports dozens of charities and public service causes including amfAR and Planet Hope, Sharon recently joined HBO Max's "The Flight Attendant" for Season 2 playing the mother of star Kaley Cuoco's Cassie Bowden.

Michael Muller is an award-winning celebrity and advertising photographer and director whose work has appeared in countless campaigns and major publications. He is also one of the top key-art photographers in the business, with credits ranging from Sons of Anarchy to all the Iron Man movies, Spider-Man, The Avengers, Spring Breakers, the X-Men movies, and Captain America: Winter Soldier.

Director Jeff Tomsic made his feature film directorial debut with the 2018 film Tag which starred actors Jeremey Renner, Ed Helms, Hannibal Buress, and Jon Hamm. His short film "I'm Having a Difficult Time Killing my Parents" debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in 2011. Jeff is also behind multiple episodes of the critically acclaimed scripted series Broad City and the TBS comedy series The Detour. Jeff's previous commercial work for top brands include Speed Stick, Miller, Hasbro, Glad, and Dr. Pepper, to name a few.

About LensCrafters

LensCrafters, the leading optical retailer in North America, was founded in 1983 and currently operates over 1,000 stores in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. LensCrafters is owned by EssilorLuxottica Group, a leader in premium, luxury, designer, and sports eyewear. With a mission of helping people look and see their best, LensCrafters has a passion for vision care and offers the best selection of the latest trends in eyewear from leading designer brands as well as incomparable personalized service from Doctors of Optometry located at or next to its stores. LensCrafters opened its first Macy's location in April of 2016 and three flagship stores in New York City and San Francisco in 2021. The brand's trusted doctors and associates continue to make an impact by giving the gift of vision through the company's partner efforts with OneSight, an independent nonprofit providing access to quality vision care and glasses in underserved communities worldwide. LensCrafters is currently the number one contributor to OneSight in North America. For more information, visit www.lenscrafters.com.

