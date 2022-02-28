Kelley Blue Book Names 2022 Winners of 20th Annual Best Resale Value Awards

ATLANTA, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- So many items have become more expensive to purchase over the last few years due to pandemic-influenced supply-chain issues, including new vehicles. The experts predict that prices should gradually level out as inventory supplies rise and settle into more normal patterns over time, but given the fact that the average cost for a new car at the end of 2021 topped $47,000, new-car shoppers in 2022 would be wise to pay more attention than ever to their vehicle's resale value – what a vehicle will be worth down the line when going to sell or trade it in. While most car buyers understand that their vehicle will depreciate, many are not fully aware to what extent and how much this amount can vary from model to model. Understanding a car's resale value can make the difference of hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars in the long run. To help new-car buyers shop smart, Kelley Blue Book, a Cox Automotive company, today announces the 2022 model-year brand, category and top 10 winners of the 20th annual Best Resale Value Awards, recognizing vehicles for their projected retained value through the initial five-year ownership period.

"New-car shoppers who buy from Toyota or its luxury-brand sibling Lexus – our 2022 Best Resale Value Brand winners – can rest assured that their vehicle should retain its value quite well over time," said Janice Yoell, senior manager of valuations for Kelley Blue Book. "Toyota and Lexus, respectively, are the best vehicle brand and luxury brand for 2022 in terms of the highest average projected resale value across their full lineups. Trucks and SUVs continue to dominate among the top 10 vehicles, including a brand-new Best Resale Value Award winner this year with the Ford Maverick compact pickup – which also was named Best New Model for 2022 by Kelley Blue Book. It's also notable that an electrified vehicle – the Tesla Model X – is among the top 10, another indication of how electrified vehicles are becoming more mainstream in today's marketplace."

This year marks the sixth Best Resale Value: Brand win for Toyota, which previously won the same honors in 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021. For 2022, Lexus edges past last year's winner Porsche to celebrate its 3rd win as Best Resale Value: Luxury Brand win.

2022 BEST RESALE VALUE: BY VEHICLE CATEGORY

COMPACT CAR: Honda Civic FULL-SIZE SUV: GMC Yukon MIDSIZE CAR: Honda Accord LUXURY SUBCOMPACT SUV: Volvo XC40 ENTRY-LEVEL LUXURY CAR: Lexus IS LUXURY COMPACT SUV: Mercedes-Benz GLB LUXURY CAR: Lexus LS LUXURY MIDSIZE SUV – 2-ROW: Land Rover Range Rover Velar SPORTS CAR: Chevrolet Corvette LUXURY MIDSIZE SUV – 3-ROW: Lincoln Aviator HYBRID VEHICLE: Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LUXURY FULL-SIZE SUV: Lexus LX ELECTRIC VEHICLE: Ford Mustang Mach-E OFF-ROAD SUV: Toyota 4Runner LUXURY ELECTRIC VEHICLE: Tesla Model X COMPACT PICKUP TRUCK: Ford Maverick SUBCOMPACT SUV: Subaru Crosstrek MIDSIZE PICKUP TRUCK: Toyota Tacoma COMPACT SUV: Subaru Forester FULL-SIZE PICKUP TRUCK: Toyota Tundra MIDSIZE SUV – 2-ROW: Subaru Outback FULL-SIZE PICKUP TRUCK – HEAVY-DUTY: GMC Sierra 2500 MIDSIZE SUV – 3-ROW: Kia Telluride MINIVAN: Toyota Sienna





2022 BEST RESALE VALUE: TOP 10 CARS Chevrolet Corvette Jeep Gladiator Ford F-Series Tesla Model X Ford Maverick Toyota 4Runner Ford Ranger Toyota Tacoma GMC Sierra Toyota Tundra

Many new-car buyers do not realize that depreciation often is the greatest expense incurred by drivers during the first five years of vehicle ownership. An average 2022 model-year vehicle will only retain about 43% of its original value after a five-year ownership period, meaning that a $45,000 new car today will only be worth somewhere close to $19,350 after five years. In comparison, all vehicles in Kelley Blue Book's Top 10 for Best Resale Value are projected to retain around 56% or more of their MSRP.

Resale value for new vehicles can vary greatly. Vehicles with average or below-average resale values generally are plentiful in the marketplace and easy to find, but certain vehicles are projected to hold their value better than others. While much of a vehicle's resale value is based on supply and demand, as well as current and projected future market conditions, vehicles that retain their value best typically are discounted the least and tend to generate high levels of consumer interest.

Now in its 20th year, Kelley Blue Book's Best Resale Value Awards are based on projections from the Kelley Blue Book® Official Residual Value Guide. Kelley Blue Book® Residual Values are established by experienced automotive analysts that review the output from statistical models built upon millions of transactions. Vehicles that earn the highest five-year residual values, expressed as a percentage of their original Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP), are selected for these prestigious awards. Low-volume vehicles are excluded from award consideration, except in the electric, luxury and sports car categories.

Residual values reflect projected future auction values for vehicles in average condition with 75,000 miles at the end of a five-year lease or ownership period. Kelley Blue Book's residual values are used by manufacturers, banks, financial institutions and the automotive leasing industry. For more information about Kelley Blue Book's Best Resale Value Awards, visit https://www.kbb.com/awards/best-resale-value-cars-trucks-suvs/.

