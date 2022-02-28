InventHelp Inventor Develops Ultimate Organizer (LBT-120)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Every morning I search my closet shelf for a cap, t-shirt, belt, socks and underwear," said an inventor from Glen Mills, Pa. "This time-consuming chore inspired me to develop a means to organize various accessories for quick storage and ease of selection."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

He developed the patent-pending UNDERCHUTE as a means to store and organize various garments and accessories. This practical and convenient product would save valuable space, time and energy by maximizing the space of a closet. It would also offer greater organizational techniques to eliminate clutter within drawers. Additionally, it would allow users to easily predict when their supply of clean laundry was low.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LBT-120, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp