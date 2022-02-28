HONOR announces Global Launch of all-new HONOR Magic4 Series at MWC 2022

Bolsters line-up with a premium new smartphone, smartwatch and earbuds designed to bring The Power of Magic to people around the world

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand HONOR today unveiled a brand-new line-up of premium products at Mobile World Congress 2022. Leading the line-up is the latest addition to HONOR's flagship smartphone series, the brand-new HONOR Magic4 Series, comprising of the HONOR Magic4 and the HONOR Magic4 Pro. The revolutionary new devices boast cutting-edge technology to deliver new breakthroughs in smartphone design, display, photography, videography, performance and privacy. HONOR also revealed the all-new HONOR Watch GS 3 and HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro, boosting its portfolio of smart life products.

"At HONOR, we always ask ourselves, what can we do to solve user pain points and create the very best product experience for them? Our premium HONOR Magic Series is a real showcase of our innovative technology and is testament to our can-do attitude to constantly challenge industry benchmarks," said George Zhao, CEO of HONOR Device Co, Ltd. "Redefining excellence across design, display, camera, performance and security, the all-new HONOR Magic4 Series will be a pain point killer and deliver a magical experience to users around the world.

Introducing the All-New HONOR Magic4 Series

Featuring an iconic symmetrical design, visual experience enhanced display, groundbreaking photography and videography capabilities, superior performance and comprehensive privacy features, the all-new HONOR Magic4 Series takes HONOR's flagship Magic line-up to a whole new level.

Superior Flagship Performance Powered by the All-New Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5G Mobile Platform[1], the HONOR Magic4 Series brings users unrivalled power and performance. Backed by industry-leading Qualcomm 7th Gen AI Engine and Cortex-X2 CPU Architecture, the HONOR Magic4 Series boasts ultra-fast processing speeds, while achieving high levels of efficiency. Compared to the previous generation, the HONOR Magic4 Series enhances CPU performance by 20%, GPU performance by 30% and AI capabilities by a whopping 300%. The HONOR Magic4 Series is equipped with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, ensuring users can enjoy a smooth and stable performance.

Delivering a true flagship performance, the HONOR Magic4 Series is backed by powerful HONOR Turbo Engines which maximize the capability of its chipset. The HONOR OS Turbo X ensures that the hardware and software work seamlessly together to improve fluency, anti-aging, and power consumption. Designed to optimize gaming performance, HONOR brings the industry first AI Super Rendering technology to mobile gaming through GPU Turbo X, delivering an exceptionally high framerate and network connectivity while generating less heat and lowering latency, adequately satisfying player's demand for high gaming quality and buttery smooth graphics.

Symmetrical Design Featuring a Quad-Curved Display

The HONOR Magic4 Pro features HONOR's iconic "Eye of Muse" symmetrical design with a 6.81-inch LTPO Quad-Curved Display[2] and ultra-thin bezels for a truly immersive viewing experience and an incredibly comfortable grip.

The HONOR Magic4 Pro screen can display up to 1.07 billion colors and supports 100% DCI-P3, giving rise to sharper, more true-to-life colors as seen in the cinema and a livelier gaming experience. With the HDR 10+ video source, each frame viewed on the HONOR Magic4 Pro is more vivid, thanks to its higher dynamic range and better color display. Powered by a new generation LTPO display and HONOR MotionSync technology, the HONOR Magic4 Series delivers a smart refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz, which adjusts to different content styles, ensuring increased power efficiency and a seamless entertainment experience.

The HONOR Magic4 Pro also achieves automatic and real-time conversion from SDR to HDR and an increased framerate with motion compensation, based on MEMC technology, delivering a more immersive and authentic viewing experience for all types of content, including high-definition videos, high-tech graphics, movies, games and more.

Perfect for those who spend long hours in front of the screen, the HONOR Magic4 Series delivers a Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) of 1920Hz, the highest PWM ever achieved in an LTPO screen, minimizing eye strain and providing a comfortable viewing experience, even in low light environments. The HONOR Magic4 Pro is also IP68[3] certified offering effective protection against dust, rain and water, and is capable of being submerged in depths of water up to 1.5m deep for 30 minutes.

Triple Camera with Ultra-Fusion Computational Photography

The HONOR Magic4 Pro pushes industry benchmarks with a powerful Triple Camera combination featuring a 50MP Wide Camera which packs a 1/1.56-inch color sensor[4], a 50MP 122o Ultra-Wide Camera, and an 64MP[5] Periscope Telephoto Camera, all powered by best-in-class Ultra-Fusion Computational Photography which enables the device to produce high-definition images in stunning clarity, even when shot from afar.

Multi-Camera Computational Photography enables fusion across the full focal length range, delivering excellent imaging capabilities. The 50MP Wide Camera and the 50MP Ultra-Wide Camera delivers a 65% increase in image sharpness and clarity with Computational Photography. Upon applying fusion computational photography with the wide camera, the 64MP Periscope Telephoto Camera delivers a 3.5x Optical Zoom and a 100x Digital Zoom, further enhancing image sharpness and clarity by 160%.

HONOR also takes a leap with advanced photography while video recording. Based on HONOR's Dual Chain Computational Photography and Videography Algorithm, the HONOR Magic4 Pro can capture truly high-quality images while shooting videos, which is not limited by the video recording quality, as is common in other smartphones.

Cinematic Videography with Magic-Log Movie Master

Offering cinematic-level footage, the HONOR Magic4 Series features the HONOR Magic-Log Movie Master and AI Film Effects. With this, the HONOR Magic4 Series delivers the industry-first 10-bit Log 4K video recording in 60fps (frame per second), beating another industry benchmark.

Commonly used to shoot professional-grade movies, the Log format allows users to enhance the look of their videos with cinematic color tones in HDR clarity. Equipped with Cinematic 3D LUT (Look Up Table) capabilities, the HONOR Magic4 Series with its Magic-Log format helps users edit their videos in superior color hues fit for the movies, enabling budding creators to bring Hollywood style colors and moods to their content.

Powerful 100W Wireless Charging

The HONOR Magic4 Pro is powered by an ultra-large 4600mAh battery[6] featuring HONOR's most powerful SuperCharge combination to deliver an ultra-long battery life and all-day connectivity. With 100W Wired HONOR SuperCharge[7], the HONOR Magic4 Pro juices up to a 100% charge in just 30 minutes. The HONOR Magic4 Pro is also the first to support 100W Wireless HONOR SuperCharge[8] technology, which powers up the device to a 50% charge in just 15 minutes.

A Truly Personalized Magical Experience with Magic UI 6.0

The HONOR Magic4 Series features the latest HONOR Magic UI 6.0 based on Android 12, offering a range of enhanced, customized features to provide a smart life experience to users around the world.

Through context awareness, profile prediction, and a large knowledge graph, Magic UI 6.0 enables the HONOR Magic4 Series to act as a personal assistant, intelligently learning a users' smartphone habits to provide tailored app suggestions and updates, delivering a truly magical and personalized experience.

Enhanced Privacy and Security; Debuting Privacy Calling

Offering a groundbreaking new solution to sound-leaking, a common smartphone frustration for many, the HONOR Magic4 Pro debuts an all-new Privacy Calling[9] feature supported by AI and powered by Directional Sound Technology, preventing sound leakage for more private phone calls.

Directional Sound features the first-ever frequency division technology that supports simultaneous sound transmission from the sound-emitting module on the screen and the receiver. The screen and the receiver work together to adjust the volume of the incoming audio to suit different environments, ensuring that even if you are in a quiet environment like an elevator, people standing next to you cannot hear the caller's voice.

Co-developed with Qualcomm based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, the HONOR Magic4 Series' dual-security system (HTEE+QTEE), delivers enhanced security requirements for key services all over the world. The HONOR Magic4 Series is also equipped with an independent security chip, providing maximum security for passwords and biometrics like face IDs and fingerprints. The 3D Depth Camera of the HONOR Magic4 Pro further harnesses 3D face recognition biometrics to provide high level security and protection.

The HONOR Magic4 Pro is also equipped with Qualcomm's 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2, which offers the world's highest performing[10], thinnest and most reliable fingerprint security solution. With a 77% larger fingerprint reader area, 1.7x more biometric data captures and a 40% faster speed compared to the previous generation, the HONOR Magic4 Pro enables single-touch authentication using sound waves instead of light to recognize and safeguard users.

Color, Pricing and Availability

In addition to Black and White colors, the HONOR Magic4 series is available in an all-new stunning Cyan and an elegant Gold color. These premium colors epitomize HONOR's rich experience in craftsmanship and deep history in developing aesthetically pleasing products with a premium design. More colors will be launched in due course.

The HONOR Magic4 Series will be available starting from Q2, 2022.

The HONOR Magic4 will start at €899 (8 GB+256 GB), while the HONOR Magic4 Pro will start at €1099 (8 GB+256 GB).

Introducing the All-New HONOR Watch GS 3 and HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro

HONOR also introduced the HONOR Watch GS 3 which is inspired by traditional mechanical watches. Exuding an elegant and stylish design with the use of quality materials like 316L stainless steel, the watch is designed to be worn comfortably all-day long, weighing just 44g and measuring 10.5mm.

The HONOR Watch GS 3 comes with a new eight-channel PPG (Photoplethysmography) sensor module that detects precise optical signals. Together with the AI Heart Rate Monitoring Engine which combines multiple algorithms to cancel out noise during exercise, the HONOR Watch GS 3 significantly improves the accuracy of the heart rate monitoring function, enabling users to better monitor their health.

Supporting over 100 workout modes, the HONOR Watch GS 3 also provides precise route tracking capabilities and benefits from built-in L1/L5 Dual Frequency GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) when running, cycling or hiking outdoors.

The HONOR Watch GS 3 will come in three colors: Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Classic Gold. HONOR Watch GS 3 will start at €229. Availability will be announced at a later date.

HONOR also announced the launch of the all-new HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro. The true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds are equipped with a dual-driver design, which includes an 11mm diameter dynamic driver and a high-resolution piezoelectric ceramic tweeter, delivering both rich and delicate sound details and booming bass.

In an industry first, the innovative temperature measuring capability of the HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro creates new possibilities for users to closely monitor their health.

By reducing ambient sounds at varying levels, the HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro deliver superior sound quality and call performance with fully developed Adaptive Active Noise Cancelling (Adaptive ANC) technology and enhanced connectivity, allowing users to enjoy immersive music and in-depth sound while gaming or on conference calls.

HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro will start at €199. Availability will be announced at a later date.

For more information, please visit the HONOR online store at www.hihonor.com.

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services. With an unwavering focus on R&D, it is committed to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond, giving them the freedom to achieve and do more. Offering a range of high-quality smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables to suit every budget, HONOR's portfolio of innovative, premium and reliable products enable people to become a better version of themselves.

[1] Supported on the Standard and Pro versions. [2] Only available on the Pro version. [3] Only available on the Pro version. The Standard version is IP54 rated. This is not a waterproof mobile phone. It is splash-resistant, water-resistant and dust-resistant under normal use. As tested in controlled laboratory conditions, it reaches the IP68 level under the GB/T 4208-2017 (domestic)/IEC 60529 (overseas) standards. Splash, water and dust resistance are not permanent, and protection may be reduced by daily wear and tear. Do not charge the phone when it is wet. See the user guide for cleaning and drying instructions. Damage due to immersion in liquids is not covered under warranty. [4] Only available on the Pro version. [5] The Standard version is equipped with an 8MP Periscope Telephoto Camera. [6] The Standard version is powered by an ultra-large 4800mAh battery. [7] The standard version supports a 66W Wired SuperCharge. [8] Only the global Pro version supports 100W HONOR Wireless SuperCharge. [9] Only available on the Pro version. [10] Data from Qualcomm.

