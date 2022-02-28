ETA ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF RIAZ LADHA AS VICE PRESIDENT OF INDUSTRY AFFAIRS

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA), the world's leading advocacy and trade association representing the digital payments industry, today announces the appointment of Mr. Riaz Ladha as its Vice President of Industry Affairs.

ETA Logo (PRNewsfoto/ETA) (PRNewswire)

"As the industry continues to rapidly evolve and innovate, developing products and services that facilitate the efficient and secure flow of commerce and foster financial inclusion, the role of ETA in supporting that dynamic ecosystem is increasingly important," says Jodie Kelley, CEO ETA. "With his deep knowledge of payments and experience in growing businesses, Riaz and his team will help ensure ETA remains laser-focused on providing value to our members, ensuring we are strategically aligned with the direction of the industry and providing those opportunities to collaborate, learn, and lead that will help our industry thrive."

Riaz brings over twenty years of leadership, management, and strategic planning experience in payments and digital media. At his most recent role at NMI, Riaz was responsible for leading NMI's strategic business unit which encompasses emerging market initiatives within the ISV and banking sectors as well as the oversight of relationships with many of NMI's largest partners. In addition to his strategic and revenue-generating responsibilities, Riaz has provided guidance to countless enterprise-level software companies as well as 'go-to market' guidance for payments and software startups looking to better understand the payments ecosystem.

"I am thrilled and honored to join the Electronic Transactions Association during this exciting time for the payments industry," said Ladha. "The payments landscape continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace as our members drive positive change. I look forward to working with the talented ETA team to align our objectives with the rapid growth and innovation in this space, and ensure we continue to add increasing value to our member organizations."

About ETA

The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) is the global trade association representing more than 500 payments and technology companies. ETA members make commerce possible by processing more than $21 trillion in purchases worldwide and deploying payments innovation to merchants and consumers.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Laura Hubbard

lhubbard@electran.org





View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Electronic Transactions Association (ETA)