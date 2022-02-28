COUNTRY SUPERSTAR TRISHA YEARWOOD EXPANDS TRISHA YEARWOOD PET COLLECTION WITH NEW LINE OF DOG FOOD & TREATS AVAILABLE AT KROGER YEARWOOD CONTINUES HER MISSION TO HELP #EVERYDOG FIND THEIR FOREVER HOME

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding the Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection yet again, GRAMMY® Award-winning country superstar, actress, author, chef, TV personality, and entrepreneur Trisha Yearwood launches a new line of dog food and treats available at Kroger's Family of Companies nationwide, Kroger.com, and trishayearwoodpetcollection.com.

Trisha Yearwood Expands Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection With New Line Of Dog Food & Treats Available At Kroger. Photo Credit: Nicole Hill Gerulat (PRNewswire)

In many ways, this latest iteration unites all her passions. The dog food and treats consist of a complete and balanced formula with meat as the first ingredient. To bring these products to life, Trisha notably drew inspiration from personal family recipes as well as her New York Times best-selling cookbooks. Proudly made in the USA, the dog food and treats even passed the ultimate taste test as she shared them with her dogs. If it's good enough for Trisha's rescues Emmy and Millie, it's good enough for your pup too! The 100% all-natural dog food boasts ingredients you can trust to provide the highest quality nutrients and flavors. Maintaining the belief your dog's nutrition is as important as your own (no matter the age), the new dog food and treats cater to breeds in every season of life.

"My animals are my family, and I want my animals to eat well," said Trisha. "You want to feel good about what you're feeding your animals just like you want to feel good about what you're feeding your own family. I was always told not to feed my animals from the table, but thought why can't they have something like I'm having? The recipes for the collection are based off recipes from my cookbooks that are adapted to provide things that dogs need. If I'm having pork chops and rice, the dogs can have pork chops and rice."

As such, products include:

Trisha Yearwood Complete And Balanced Dry Dog Food - Beef Chicken & Pork Recipe, Chicken & Vegetables Recipe, Pork & Rice Recipe

Trisha Yearwood Dog Stew - Beef Chicken & Pork Recipe, Chicken & Vegetables Recipe, Pork & Rice Recipe

Trisha Yearwood Dog Soft Treats - BBQ Beef Flavor, Chicken Apple & Bacon Flavor

Trisha Yearwood Dog Jerky - Beef & Sweet Potato Flavor, Chicken & Pumpkin Flavor

Most importantly, she pursues a greater mission. The Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection endeavors to help "Every Dog" find the forever home they deserve. Each week, the brand will showcase a new pup in search of a fur-ever home on social media and the official site. Additionally, the company staunchly supports Dottie's Yard. As shelters never have enough essential supplies to accommodate over 6.5 million surrenders and strays surrendered annually at shelters, they always need support. So, Trisha founded Dottie's Yard—named after her rescue Dottie—to give back to those shelters.

Last year, Trisha launched the Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection, a full suite of products ranging from high-quality collars, leashes, grooming supplies, and washable bedding to 100% natural dog treats and chews. The products are available online at trishayearwoodpetcollection.com and in select retailers such as Chewy.com, Amazon, Lowes, Wayfair, Atwood's Ranch and Home, and Atwoods.com.

Rescuing Emmy in July 2013 and Millie in November 2018, Trisha introduced the Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection to honor and celebrate the resilience and spirit of rescue animals everywhere.

Be on the lookout for more news and announcements about the Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection soon.

ABOUT TRISHA YEARWOOD:

Following three decades in the spotlight, numerous GRAMMY®, CMA® and ACM® Awards to her name, countless multiplatinum certifications, and millions of fans entertained, the same passion still motivates and moves Trisha Yearwood. The singer, actress, author, chef, TV personality, and entrepreneur derives deep fulfillment from simply walking up to a microphone and pouring her heart out by way of a celebrated powerhouse voice.

At the same time, she remains a timeless entertainer whose influence permeates multiple facets of culture. At the forefront of a veritable lifestyle empire, she has penned four New York Times-bestselling cookbooks and has designed cookware, furniture, home accessories, and area rugs. Trisha has also collaborated with Williams Sonoma on her signature best- selling cocktail mixes, as well as her new Gwendolyn dinnerware collection honoring her mother, and a variety of food products. Her hit Food Network series Trisha's Southern Kitchen garnered an EMMY® Award in the category of "Outstanding Culinary Show." For more information, please visit www.trishayearwood.com .

