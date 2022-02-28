Accion Labs India Is Now Great Place to Work-Certified™!

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accion Labs has been Great Place to Work®-Certified in India from February 2022 to February 2023!

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, nonprofits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

"Since our founding in 2011, we have always worked hard to ensure that Accion is an employee-centric organization where employees not only find professional growth but also purpose, happiness and work+life harmony. It is great to get recognition of this from a prestigious organization such as "Great Place to Work" - Kinesh Doshi, CEO of Accion Labs

In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALLTM.

The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations are able to deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure or level in the organization. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work FOR ALL and role model being 'FOR ALL' Leaders.

About Accion Labs

Founded in Pittsburgh, PA in 2011, Accion is a leader in helping technology companies and enterprises leverage the power of emerging technologies. Accion's expertise ranges across advanced UX, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big-data/analytics, migration to cloud/SaaS and re-engineering of legacy platforms, process automation, mobility, augmented reality, and IoT. The company's clients include software product companies, e-SaaS firms, e-business organizations, and enterprises undergoing a digital transformation across a range of industries such as healthcare, financial services, technology, and fintech. Accion has more than 4,500 engineers across 20+ locations within the U.S., Canada, the UK, and the Asia-Pacific region.

