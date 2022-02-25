InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Power/Charging Device for Electronics (FLA-3417)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I wanted to create a simple and easy way to power mobile devices while on-the-go," said an inventor, from N. Lauderdale, Fla., "so I invented the WALK TOGETHER. My design eliminates the hassle of finding and using a traditional power outlet to recharge your device."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a portable way to power or recharge a variety of electronic devices. In doing so, it eliminates the need to be tethered to a stationary power outlet. As a result, it increases convenience and it provides added freedom and peace of mind. The invention features a portable and versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of mobile devices. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FLA-3417, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp