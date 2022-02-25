Century Casinos Canadian Horse Racing Content Set for Global Distribution to Licensed Fixed Odds Wagering Operators

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Casinos, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market®: CNTY) ("Century Casinos" or the "Company"), announced today that its Canadian subsidiaries operating horse racetracks, doing business as Century Downs Racetrack and Casino ("CDR") and Century Mile Racetrack and Casino ("CMR"), have partnered with Betmakers' Global Racing Network for the distribution of CDR's and CMR's racing content as well as the facilitation of fixed odds wagering on the two racetracks' thoroughbred and standardbred horse races.

Beginning with the Century Downs Racetrack and Casino's 2022 Meet on February 26, 2022, licensed betting operators around the world (including the Australian and Asian markets that Century Casinos is currently not accessing) can now offer content from both CDR's and CMR's sites for betting.

The Century Casinos racetracks have established a reputation as premier destinations for horse racing fans in Canada, which will be strengthened further by expanding the Company's distribution to new markets and new racing enthusiasts all over the world through this Global Racing Network partnership.

About Century Casinos, Inc.:

Century Casinos, Inc. is a casino entertainment company. The Company owns and operates Century Casino & Hotels in Cripple Creek and Central City, Colorado, and in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; the Century Casino in Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville, Missouri, and in St. Albert, Alberta, Canada; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort in New Cumberland, West Virginia; and the Century Mile Racetrack and Casino ("CMR") in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Through its Austrian subsidiary, Century Resorts Management GmbH, the Company holds a 66.6% ownership interest in Casinos Poland Ltd., the owner and operator of eight casinos throughout Poland; and a 75% ownership interest in CDR in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The Company has an agreement to operate two ship-based casinos. The Company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Nugget Casino Resort in Reno-Sparks, Nevada. The Company continues to pursue other projects in various stages of development.

Century Casinos' common stock trades on The Nasdaq Capital Market® under the symbol CNTY.

For more information about Century Casinos, visit our website at www.cnty.com.

