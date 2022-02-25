3G Capital completes acquisition of controlling interest in Hunter Douglas

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunter Douglas (AEX: HDG), the global market leader in window coverings and a major manufacturer of architectural products, and 3G Capital today announced that 3G Capital has completed the acquisition of a controlling interest in Hunter Douglas, which was originally announced on December 30, 2021.

As a part of the transaction, Ralph Sonnenberg has transferred a 75% interest in Hunter Douglas Group to 3G Capital through a Block Trade, with the Sonnenberg Family continuing to own 25% of Hunter Douglas Group. Statutory buy-out proceedings will commence in accordance with applicable Curaçao law and Hunter Douglas' articles of association for all remaining outstanding shares in Hunter Douglas. In these proceedings, the position will be taken that the price of Hunter Douglas shares will be the same as pursuant to the Block Trade for each Ordinary Share, being €175, and €0.43 for each Preferred Share.

As a result, João Castro Neves has been appointed Hunter Douglas Group CEO and David Sonnenberg has been appointed Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Hunter Douglas Profile

Hunter Douglas is the world market leader in window coverings (Luxaflex®) and a major manufacturer of architectural products. The Company has its Head Office in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. The Group comprises 136 companies with 47 manufacturing and 89 assembly operations, and is active in more than 100 countries.

