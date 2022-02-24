USCIB Denounces Shocking Attack by Russia on Ukraine

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As conflict tragically unfolds in Ukraine, USCIB joins President Biden in denouncing the shocking attack by Russia on a sovereign nation and on the global rules-based order. USCIB deplores the impact of this aggression on innocent people, and the destabilization and disruption it brings in its wake. We are more committed than ever to the fundamental importance of peace and security, democracy and multilateral cooperation for American business and for the international community.

We fully agree with UN Secretary General António Guterres when he urgently called for "a ceasefire and return to the path of dialogue and negotiations to save the people in Ukraine and beyond from the scourge of war."

We are sharing the "ICC Statement on Russia – Ukraine Conflict" issued this morning by International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Secretary General John Denton, and the setting out of ICC's next steps to assess and address potential economic and trade disruption. We will continue to keep members apprised of further developments.

About USCIB

USCIB promotes open markets, competitiveness and innovation, sustainable development, and corporate responsibility, supported by international engagement and regulatory coherence. Its members include U.S.-based global companies and professional services firms from every sector of our economy, with operations in every region of the world. As the U.S. affiliate of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the International Organization of Employers (IOE) and Business at OECD (BIAC), USCIB provides business views to policy makers and regulatory authorities worldwide and works to facilitate international trade and investment. More at www.uscib.org.

View original content:

SOURCE United States Council for International Business