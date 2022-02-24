Sequans Integrates MicroEJ Edge Container on its Monarch 2 LTE-M/NB-IoT Platform

- Standard software container provides Sequans customers with the fastest go-to-production track, with budget and design time cut by up to half

PARIS and BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), leading provider of cellular IoT chips and modules, and MicroEJ, leading provider of standard software containers for IoT, announced a collaboration whereby the standard software Edge container, MICROEJ VEE, has been ported to Sequans' Monarch 2 platform, bringing significant benefits to Sequans' IoT customers. Benefits include a fast go-to-production track, which reduces development time and cost, and easy porting of non-cellular application types to cellular using Sequans' Monarch 2 technology.

www.sequans.com (PRNewsfoto/Sequans Communications) (PRNewswire)

"The proven MicroEJ development environment allows for fast development of IoT applications on our cellular IoT Monarch chip and module and will benefit our customers across many market segments," said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. "With MicroEJ, we provide our customers a standard software container that enables them to capitalize on existing and future software development with an ease-of-use comparable to developing apps on smartphones."

MICROEJ VEE is a standard container for virtualization (Java* code) that allows developers to:

Capitalize on software assets: Developers can reuse and duplicate the software on several devices while guaranteeing optimal security and integrating new features without disrupting the design of new IoT products.

Simulation: MICROEJ VEE comes with its Virtual Device counterpart for desktop environments, enabling engineers to design and qualify their specifications on the virtual Monarch 2 based device, ahead of hardware design based on Sequans' Monarch 2 platform.

Deliver a low power solution: MICROEJ VEE leverages Monarch 2 low power features set, with a software friendly power mode framework that optimally adjusts power consumption.

Fast go-to-production: MICROEJ VEE application container enables products to be designed up to three times faster, significantly accelerating time-to-market by enabling several teams to work in parallel with clear interfaces between the various skills. This allows teams to work in parallel to "divide-and-conquer" and massively reduce the complexity of an embedded hardware and software IoT device.

"Our collaboration with Sequans, the leader in cellular IoT, promises great benefits to the electronic ecosystem," said Dr. Fred Rivard, MicroEJ CEO. "With our comprehensive MICROEJ VEE edge container integrated in Monarch 2, the world's most secure and advanced LTE-M/NB-IoT connectivity solution, device makers and developers anywhere in the world have a complete solution to create or adapt cost effective and useful devices, fast."

Leveraging Monarch 2's embedded application MCU, the Sequans/MicroEJ collaboration contributes to a more sustainable IoT environment with fewer components, enabling easier supply chain management within the current context of component shortages. Typical applications that can make the best use of the MICROEJ VEE application development environment include smart utility meters, appliances, wearables, and industrial IoT devices.

Monarch 2 GM02S is the world's only cellular IoT module with a certified Common Criteria EAL5+ secure enclave for integrated SIM (ieUICC) that is compliant with GSMA standards. The module also supports a single rail power supply starting at 2.2 V, the lowest level in the industry, allowing for better efficiency of the internal power management unit, further reducing power consumption, and lowering battery and BOM cost. For full product details, visit Sequans' Monarch 2 GM02S web page.

Sequans and MicroEJ are demonstrating the new integrated solution at MWC 2022 in Barcelona, February 28-March 3. Visit Sequans in hall 5, stand 5H40.

* Java™ is Sun Microsystems' trademark for a technology for developing application software and deploying it in cross-platform, networked environments. When it is used in this site without adding the "™" symbol, it includes implementations of the technology by companies other than Sun. Java™, all Java-based marks and all related logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sun Microsystems Inc, in the United States and other Countries."

About MicroEJ

MicroEJ is a leading developer and supplier of standard software containers for embedded and IoT devices. MicroEJ is focused on providing device manufacturers with secure products in markets where software applications require high performance, compact size, energy efficiency, and cost-effective development. Today, over 100 million flagship MICROEJ VEE have been sold, and chosen by many enterprises to design their electronic product applications in a large variety of industries, including smart home, wearables, healthcare, industrial automation, retail, telecommunications, smart city, building automation, transportation, etc.

For more info: Press Kit – www.microej.com

Contact: press@microej.com

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and supplier of cellular IoT connectivity solutions, providing chips and modules for 5G/4G massive and broadband IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com, and follow us on Twitter and Linked-In

Sequans media relations: Kimberly Tassin (USA), +1.425.736.0569, kimberly@sequans.com

Sequans investor relations: Kim Rogers (USA), +1 385.831.7337, kim@haydenir.com

