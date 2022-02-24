PrettyDamnQuick Raises $6M Seed Round to Expand its eCommerce Checkout-to-Delivery Management Platform in the United States As eCommerce booms, PrettyDamnQuick is helping SMBs turn eCommerce shipping and logistics into competitive advantages

HERZLIYA, Israel, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PrettyDamnQuick, a provider of checkout-to-delivery management platforms for eCommerce businesses, today announced that the company has closed a $6M seed investment round.

PrettyDamnQuick's seed round investment was led by TLV Partners and includes participation from Ground Up Ventures and Verissimo Ventures as well as some of Israel's largest shipping, logistics and eCommerce brands.

PrettyDamnQuick will use the funding to expand the company's growth in the United States, where Shopify dominates the market for businesses that sell online, independent of Amazon. PrettyDamnQuick will begin serving the nearly two million online stores through the established Shopify App Store ecosystem. The company plans to base its global presence in New York City.

eCommerce merchants have a major challenge in getting deliveries out on time. It's incredibly difficult to do and, all too often, merchants fail to meet customer expectations. Customers are increasingly expecting next day and same day delivery as default options. While retail behemoths have set the bar high, small businesses struggle to maintain market share and live up to that expectation. The market for eCommerce logistics solutions is underserved and lacks the tools essential to keep pace with the technological advancements of the past two years. At the same time, the number of merchants has surged, nearly doubling over this same period.

PrettyDamnQuick is an intuitive platform that transforms delivery into a powerful sales growth engine. It connects to Shopify and other eCommerce platforms, and includes features that upgrade the checkout experience with clear order arrival times based on location, cart size, customer loyalty and more. PrettyDamnQuick is designed for the future of eCommerce with support for all delivery methods, services and carriers, including 3PLs, in-store pickup and last mile delivery.

The company's initial customers report an increase in customer retention by 69% and a reduction in operational costs of 70%. Based on the model developed and refined in Israel, PrettyDamnQuick plans to empower merchants across the United States to make more aggressive delivery promises, and then easily keep those promises.

"PrettyDamnQuick represents a new generation of eCommerce technology vendors focused on empowering small, micro and nano businesses to compete with their much larger competitors," stated Yonatan Mandelbaum, Principal at TLV Partners. "The team at PrettyDamnQuick has experienced the challenge firsthand and is perfectly suited to lead this charge and champion the power of small business."

"It's no secret that consumer buying practices have dramatically changed over the past two years with a clear preference across all generations for online shopping," said Avi Moskowitz, CEO and Co-Founder. "As eCommerce booms, we are positioning small businesses to better compete with our checkout-to-delivery management platform that turns delivery and logistics into a competitive advantage and ultimately a growth engine."

PrettyDamnQuick is available in a pre-launch phase for free to qualifying merchants and will be released publicly on the Shopify App Store later this year.

PrettyDamnQuick is a delivery management solution built for the Shopify age that transforms delivery into a powerful sales growth engine. Optimizing and streamlining everything from checkout-to-delivery in one simple, integrated workflow, eCommerce merchants master the entire order process and tackle exceptions so that issues are resolved before they become negative reviews and sh*p hits the fan. Founded in 2020 by Avi Moskowitz, Liran Erez and Shlomo Schwarcz, the company raised $6M in seed funding and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel. For more information, please visit www.prettydamnquick.io .

