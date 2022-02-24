No-Code Augmented Reality Authoring & Delivery Platform Now Available on MOTAR BUNDLAR's no-code augmented reality platform reduces the time, cost, and skill needed to produce immersive training experiences.

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BUNDLAR's revolutionary Augmented Reality (AR) cloud-based platform, a comprehensive no-code solution to create, edit, and access AR, is now available on Dynepic 's MOTAR (Member-Operations-Training-Analytics-Reports) platform. BUNDLAR is the first end-to-end no-code augmented reality solution provider on MOTAR, which will make modernizing training materials at the cost, scale, and speed needed by the United States Air Force easy.

"We are excited to welcome BUNDLAR to the MOTAR ecosystem, and look forward to creating the future of training together," commented MOTAR Program Manager, SMSgt Powell Crider.

BUNDLAR's presence on the MOTAR platform will enable the USAF to leverage AR technology to improve warfighter safety and readiness by deploying immersive training programs with ease. AR makes training more effective with better learning retention, engagement, and outcomes making it an essential tool for the future training of airmen and support crews.

About BUNDLAR

BUNDLAR helps businesses augment existing training programs to increase efficacy, track completion/status, and provide faster problem resolution than traditional training methodologies. BUNDLAR's accessible cloud-based platform provides a no-code, drag-and-drop interface for authoring, editing, and publishing augmented reality experience bundles to any supported mobile device. BUNDLAR's end-to-end solution reduces the time, cost and complexity of implementing AR into existing communication channels. The platform consists of a Content Management System, proprietary API, and App, making it one intuitive platform for all your AR needs.

ABOUT DYNEPIC

Launched in 2014, Dynepic, Inc. is a woman- and service-disabled veteran founded tech company based out of Reno, Nevada. Dynepic's DX Platform is a secure, device- and software- agnostic infrastructure with open APIs, LCMS/LRS, and a central training hub to build an open ecosystem for XR to power the future of multi-dimensional knowledge for a better tomorrow. To learn more about Dynepic, check out our website and connect with us on LinkedIn .

