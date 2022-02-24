THE MAKERS OF COLUMBUS® CRAFT MEATS LAUNCH BOLD NEW INTEGRATED MARKETING CAMPAIGN FEATURING EASY CHARCUTERIE BUILDS THAT IMPRESS

HAYWARD, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of Columbus® Craft Meats, one of the leading deli brands in the United States, announces the launch of its largest integrated marketing campaign ever—the bold new "Like This." campaign. "Like This." shows consumers how they can use Columbus® brand products to create charcuterie boards and bites, easily and confidently. As consumers redefine what value means to them and prioritize premium items, charcuterie provides an accessible indulgence. The campaign offers inspiration through easy charcuterie builds that deliver elevated experiences.

The makers of COLUMBUS® Craft Meats announce the launch of the brand's largest integrated marketing campaign ever—the bold new “Like This.” campaign. (PRNewswire)

Many of the featured flavor combinations are part of the new Perfect Charcuterie Bite by Columbus—a distinctive, flavor-forward take on charcuterie that makes this legendary cuisine more accessible and delicious than ever. Perfect Charcuterie Bite is the company's way of taking this cherished culinary art form to bold new places. For consumers, it's a way to easily create irresistible taste sensations of their own.

"Each Perfect Charcuterie Bite takes you on a journey of delicious flavor combinations with salumi as our star," Evan Inada, charcuterie director at Columbus, said. "We kept our builds simple yet elevated, allowing everyone to get in on the fun. Food has the power to transport you to a different time and place, so we name each bite and share its story to help our consumers connect with charcuterie on a new, experiential and even emotional level."

The "Like This." campaign, from Minneapolis-based food marketing agency JT Mega, uses multiple digital channels to showcase charcuterie pairings, including visual demonstrations for preparation. Charcuterie fits effortlessly into consumers' lives in countless ways because it allows for moments of connection. It is ideal for sharing with loved ones at home and pleases a crowd at gatherings and parties. However it is eaten, it is with delight.

"The message of 'Like This.' is one of enthusiasm—with Columbus® brand products, anyone can create unforgettable moments on a charcuterie board," says JT Mega Executive Creative Director/Partner Muriel Bartelme Kreske. "Our creative is upending a space that has felt intimidating to consumers. These products are premium, beautiful and exciting, but also approachable. And we're inspiring consumers to feel the same."

ABOUT COLUMBUS® CRAFT MEATS

Founded in 1917 by Italian immigrants in San Francisco, COLUMBUS® Craft Meats produces premium salumi and deli meats sold in grocery deli departments nationwide. The company's products are made authentically from traditional recipes that bring out the bold, unique flavors of the finest cuts of meat, making the brand a leader in the market today. Columbus Craft Meats is a subsidiary of Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL). More information can be found at www.columbuscraftmeats.com.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for 12 years, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

Contact: Media Relations

507-434-6352

“Like This.” shows consumers how they can use COLUMBUS® brand products to create charcuterie boards and bites, easily and confidently. (PRNewswire)

Columbus Craft Meats logo (PRNewsfoto/Columbus Craft Meats) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Columbus